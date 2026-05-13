https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-monitoring-global-nuclear-activities-247-after-expiration-of-new-start---wright-1124121804.html
US Monitoring Global Nuclear Activities 24/7 After Expiration of New START - Wright
US Monitoring Global Nuclear Activities 24/7 After Expiration of New START - Wright
Sputnik International
The United States is monitoring all nuclear activity in the world around the clock after the expiration of the Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said on Wednesday.
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"We provide sensors in space that look for nuclear detonations, so that we can monitor any kind of activity worldwide, and particularly over combat zones or conflict zone," Wright told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. When asked if the United States does it nonstop, the secretary responded affirmatively. The New START expired on February 5. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year and suggested that the United States should reciprocate. The United States has not issued a formal response, allowing the nuclear pact to expire. In late March, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that it is possible that the United States, Russia, and China could jointly police the global arsenal of nuclear weapons in the future.
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US Monitoring Global Nuclear Activities 24/7 After Expiration of New START - Wright
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is monitoring all nuclear activity in the world around the clock after the expiration of the Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said on Wednesday.
"We provide sensors in space that look for nuclear detonations, so that we can monitor any kind of activity worldwide, and particularly over combat zones or conflict zone," Wright told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
When asked if the United States does it nonstop, the secretary responded affirmatively.
"Absolutely 24/7. We continue to innovate and provide new capabilities that I won't discuss in this open forum, but I have been thoroughly briefed on that," Wright said.
The New START
expired on February 5. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year and suggested that the United States should reciprocate. The United States has not issued a formal response, allowing the nuclear pact to expire.
In late March, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that it is possible that the United States, Russia, and China could jointly police the global arsenal of nuclear weapons in the future.