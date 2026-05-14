https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/central-asia-alternative-fertilizer-source-for-pakistan-amid-strait-of-hormuz-crisis--expert-1124125405.html

Central Asia Alternative Fertilizer Source for Pakistan amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis – Expert

Central Asia Alternative Fertilizer Source for Pakistan amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis – Expert

Sputnik International

In the past, Pakistan was heavily dependent on the Middle East, but the recent crisis has underscored the urgent need for economic diversification.

2026-05-14T12:23+0000

2026-05-14T12:23+0000

2026-05-14T12:23+0000

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pakistan

central asia

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed government ministries and other bodies to develop plans for sourcing fertilizer imports from Central Asian states in order to protect the farming sector from potential shortages.While this represents strategic diversification for now, it could evolve into a long-term shift toward Central Asian markets, argued Amir Jahangir, co-founder and CEO of Mishal Pakistan.He explained:The pivot toward Central Asian states is a good step by the government of Pakistan, according to Saeed Ahmed Rid, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Pakistan Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University.In the past, Pakistan was heavily dependent on the Middle East, but the recent crisis has underscored the urgent need for economic diversification, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/gwador-to-central-asia-route-opens-as-pakistan-mediates-us-iran-talks-1123982564.html

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