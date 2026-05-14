Central Asia Alternative Fertilizer Source for Pakistan amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis – Expert
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In the past, Pakistan was heavily dependent on the Middle East, but the recent crisis has underscored the urgent need for economic diversification.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed government ministries and other bodies to develop plans for sourcing fertilizer imports from Central Asian states in order to protect the farming sector from potential shortages.
While this represents strategic diversification for now, it could evolve into a long-term shift toward Central Asian markets, argued Amir Jahangir, co-founder and CEO of Mishal Pakistan.
He explained:
Agriculture is not immediately at risk, but the danger is there: if fertilizer supplies are disrupted during the Kharif cropping period, crop yields could drop and food prices could rise.
Trading with Central Asian states such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reduces dependence on the Strait of Hormuz — and also strengthens regional commerce and economic ties.
In the long term, this can help make supply more secure, lower transport costs, and boost regional trade.
Pakistan should also prioritize securing natural gas supplies for fertilizer plants. Islamabad needs to boost local gas production, reform pricing, and reduce losses.
"Qatar is one option, but Pakistan should explore new markets and regions. I think for that Central Asia can be one of the options for gas procurement," Jahangir said.
The pivot toward Central Asian states is a good step by the government of Pakistan, according to Saeed Ahmed Rid, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Pakistan Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University.
In the past, Pakistan was heavily dependent on the Middle East, but the recent crisis has underscored the urgent need for economic diversification, he said.
"Trade with the Central Asian states opens a window for Pakistan because even if the peace agreement between the US and Iran is signed, we don't know how long it will take for trade routes to open up like before," he told Sputnik.