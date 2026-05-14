https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/indian-foreign-minister-says-discussed-trade-energy-cooperation-with-lavrov-1124122984.html
Indian Foreign Minister, Lavrov Discuss Trade and Energy Cooperation
Indian Foreign Minister, Lavrov Discuss Trade and Energy Cooperation
Sputnik International
The Russian and Indian top diplomats discussed cooperation in trade, energy, and technology, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on X.
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"This evening, had a productive exchange of views with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia here in Delhi. Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade & investment, energy & connectivity, science & technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills & talent," Jaishankar wrote on Wednesday. He said other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting. A Sputnik correspondent earlier reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had arrived in India on a visit on May 13.
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Indian Foreign Minister, Lavrov Discuss Trade and Energy Cooperation
03:17 GMT 14.05.2026 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 14.05.2026)
The Russian and Indian top diplomats discussed cooperation in trade, energy, and technology, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on X.
"This evening, had a productive exchange of views with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia here in Delhi. Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade & investment, energy & connectivity, science & technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills & talent," Jaishankar wrote on Wednesday.
He said other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.
A Sputnik correspondent earlier reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had arrived in India on a visit on May 13.