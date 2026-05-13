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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-india-on-3-day-visit-will-attend-brics-ministerial-meeting-1124121152.html
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in India on 3-Day Visit, Will Attend BRICS Ministerial Meeting
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in India on 3-Day Visit, Will Attend BRICS Ministerial Meeting
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in India's capital, New Delhi, for a three-day visit where he will meet with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and attend a BRICS ministerial, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
2026-05-13T14:35+0000
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Lavrov and Jaishankar are scheduled to meet bilaterally later on Wednesday. According to information from the Russian Foreign Ministry, they will discuss issues related to the bilateral agenda, including efforts to boost trade and establish stable supply and financial channels protected from external pressure, as well as preparations for a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission. They also are expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East and cooperation in energy and trade. The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting will take place from May 14-15 and focus on steps toward developing strategic partnerships in the context of preparations for the 18th BRICS summit. A number of sessions will include participation by foreign ministers of the association's partner states. India is holding the BRICS rotating chairmanship this year, culminating in the 18th BRICS Summit.
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Russia's Lavrov Arrives in India on 3-Day Visit, Will Attend BRICS Ministerial Meeting

14:35 GMT 13.05.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
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NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in India's capital, New Delhi, for a three-day visit where he will meet with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and attend a BRICS ministerial, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Lavrov and Jaishankar are scheduled to meet bilaterally later on Wednesday. According to information from the Russian Foreign Ministry, they will discuss issues related to the bilateral agenda, including efforts to boost trade and establish stable supply and financial channels protected from external pressure, as well as preparations for a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission. They also are expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East and cooperation in energy and trade.
The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting will take place from May 14-15 and focus on steps toward developing strategic partnerships in the context of preparations for the 18th BRICS summit. A number of sessions will include participation by foreign ministers of the association's partner states. India is holding the BRICS rotating chairmanship this year, culminating in the 18th BRICS Summit.
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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