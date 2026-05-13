https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-india-on-3-day-visit-will-attend-brics-ministerial-meeting-1124121152.html

Russia's Lavrov Arrives in India on 3-Day Visit, Will Attend BRICS Ministerial Meeting

Russia's Lavrov Arrives in India on 3-Day Visit, Will Attend BRICS Ministerial Meeting

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in India's capital, New Delhi, for a three-day visit where he will meet with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and attend a BRICS ministerial, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T14:35+0000

2026-05-13T14:35+0000

2026-05-13T14:35+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

new delhi

brics

russian foreign ministry

india

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113603252_0:0:2952:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_ae10aab753e6c082901395e2975c92f9.jpg

Lavrov and Jaishankar are scheduled to meet bilaterally later on Wednesday. According to information from the Russian Foreign Ministry, they will discuss issues related to the bilateral agenda, including efforts to boost trade and establish stable supply and financial channels protected from external pressure, as well as preparations for a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission. They also are expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East and cooperation in energy and trade. The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting will take place from May 14-15 and focus on steps toward developing strategic partnerships in the context of preparations for the 18th BRICS summit. A number of sessions will include participation by foreign ministers of the association's partner states. India is holding the BRICS rotating chairmanship this year, culminating in the 18th BRICS Summit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/brics-economy-has-significant-potential-already-surpasses-g7---russian-finance-minister-1124115760.html

russia

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, russia, new delhi, brics, russian foreign ministry, india