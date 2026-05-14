https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/us-secret-bio-labs-in-ukraine-under-the-lens-after-repeated-russian-warnings--1124127394.html
US Secret Bio-Labs in Ukraine Under the Lens After Repeated Russian Warnings
US Secret Bio-Labs in Ukraine Under the Lens After Repeated Russian Warnings
Sputnik International
The world does owe an apology to Russia for dismissing its concerns regarding US secret global bio-research as conspiracy, experts tell Sputnik.
2026-05-14T18:43+0000
2026-05-14T18:43+0000
2026-05-14T18:43+0000
analysis
larry johnson
tulsi gabbard
alfred de zayas
ukraine
russia
cia
washington
russian ministry of defense
us
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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced a probe into more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries, including Ukraine, with a focus on risky experiments with pathogens. In the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense has exposed the scope of US-funded biological activities in Ukraine that had all the earmarks of biowarfare research. "It appears that the intent was to develop biological agents that would be specifically targeted at Slavic people, at Russia, for the specific task of destroying Russia," Johnson says. "This is something like out of a horror movie." Lies and attempts to deny US secret bio-research are part of a broader pattern, including "the suppression of crucial information, the skewed narratives from the Maidan putsch to the Crimean referendum," Professor Alfred de Zayas, former UN Independent Expert on International Order, tells Sputnik. Will anyone in Washington be held accountable? Neither Johnson nor de Zayas believe so. "We in the US have a culture of impunity," the former UN expert remarks. "Nobody's been held accountable in Washington for anything," the CIA veteran echoes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/us-to-investigate-its-biolabs-abroad-including-in-ukraine---reports-1124115899.html
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larry johnson, tulsi gabbard, alfred de zayas, ukraine, russia, cia, washington, russian ministry of defense, us, opinion
larry johnson, tulsi gabbard, alfred de zayas, ukraine, russia, cia, washington, russian ministry of defense, us, opinion
US Secret Bio-Labs in Ukraine Under the Lens After Repeated Russian Warnings
The world does owe an apology to Russia for dismissing its concerns regarding US secret global bio-research as conspiracy, experts tell Sputnik.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced a probe into more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries, including Ukraine, with a focus on risky experiments with pathogens.
"The real question ought to be, what in the name of God was the US doing helping fund over 200 bio labs? I mean, this is not normal. This is so deep and so dark, that it has to be exposed," former CIA analyst Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.
In the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense has exposed the scope of US-funded biological activities in Ukraine that had all the earmarks of biowarfare research.
"It appears that the intent was to develop biological agents that would be specifically targeted at Slavic people, at Russia, for the specific task of destroying Russia," Johnson says. "This is something like out of a horror movie."
Lies and attempts to deny
US secret bio-research are part of a broader pattern, including "the suppression of crucial information, the skewed narratives from the Maidan putsch to the Crimean referendum," Professor Alfred de Zayas
, former UN Independent Expert on International Order, tells Sputnik.
"The CIA, Mi6, Mossad have distorted reality and continue to do so with the complicity of the media," de Zayas notes. "The governments of the UK, France and Germany are complicit in the cover-up and whitewashing."
Will anyone in Washington be held accountable?
Neither Johnson nor de Zayas believe so. "We in the US have a culture of impunity,"
the former UN expert remarks. "Nobody's been held accountable in Washington for anything,"
the CIA veteran echoes.