https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/us-secret-bio-labs-in-ukraine-under-the-lens-after-repeated-russian-warnings--1124127394.html

US Secret Bio-Labs in Ukraine Under the Lens After Repeated Russian Warnings

US Secret Bio-Labs in Ukraine Under the Lens After Repeated Russian Warnings

Sputnik International

The world does owe an apology to Russia for dismissing its concerns regarding US secret global bio-research as conspiracy, experts tell Sputnik.

2026-05-14T18:43+0000

2026-05-14T18:43+0000

2026-05-14T18:43+0000

analysis

larry johnson

tulsi gabbard

alfred de zayas

ukraine

russia

cia

washington

russian ministry of defense

us

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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced a probe into more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries, including Ukraine, with a focus on risky experiments with pathogens. In the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense has exposed the scope of US-funded biological activities in Ukraine that had all the earmarks of biowarfare research. "It appears that the intent was to develop biological agents that would be specifically targeted at Slavic people, at Russia, for the specific task of destroying Russia," Johnson says. "This is something like out of a horror movie." Lies and attempts to deny US secret bio-research are part of a broader pattern, including "the suppression of crucial information, the skewed narratives from the Maidan putsch to the Crimean referendum," Professor Alfred de Zayas, former UN Independent Expert on International Order, tells Sputnik. Will anyone in Washington be held accountable? Neither Johnson nor de Zayas believe so. "We in the US have a culture of impunity," the former UN expert remarks. "Nobody's been held accountable in Washington for anything," the CIA veteran echoes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/us-to-investigate-its-biolabs-abroad-including-in-ukraine---reports-1124115899.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

larry johnson, tulsi gabbard, alfred de zayas, ukraine, russia, cia, washington, russian ministry of defense, us, opinion