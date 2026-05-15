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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/gabbards-probe-exposes-us-plans-to-use-ukraine-as-lab-mouse--expert-1124131291.html
DNI Chief’s Probe Unmasks US Plans to Use Ukraine as Lab Rat – Expert
DNI Chief’s Probe Unmasks US Plans to Use Ukraine as Lab Rat – Expert
Sputnik International
Gabbard's investigation reveals the Biden administration’s full-scale deception on the matter, with the globalist elite continuing to spread those falsehoods, Russian expert Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
2026-05-15T11:33+0000
2026-05-15T12:59+0000
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“The investigation shows that Biden’s policies threatened Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world through extremely dangerous biological experiments and bioweapons research that could have triggered pandemics far worse than COVID-19,” stressed Suslov, who is deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics.The situation could have spiraled out of control, and the fact that Moscow repeatedly drew attention to this dangerous activity reflects Russia’s responsible approach to international security and biological safety, Suslov concluded.
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DNI Chief’s Probe Unmasks US Plans to Use Ukraine as Lab Rat – Expert

11:33 GMT 15.05.2026 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 15.05.2026)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / J.N. Eskra / Biohazard chemical cabinet Biohazard chemical cabinet
 Biohazard chemical cabinet - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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The investigation into more than 120 US biological laboratories abroad recently announced by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reveals the Biden administration’s full-scale deception on the matter, with the globalist elite continuing to spread those falsehoods, Russian expert Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
“The investigation shows that Biden’s policies threatened Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world through extremely dangerous biological experiments and bioweapons research that could have triggered pandemics far worse than COVID-19,” stressed Suslov, who is deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics.

The probe also points out the Biden team’s “cynical policy toward Ukraine, which was used as a lab mouse and expendable material” for conducting hazardous biological experiments, the expert noted.

The situation could have spiraled out of control, and the fact that Moscow repeatedly drew attention to this dangerous activity reflects Russia’s responsible approach to international security and biological safety, Suslov concluded.
A research assistant carries a portable cooler marked with a biohazard label, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2026
Analysis
US Secret Bio-Labs in Ukraine Under the Lens After Repeated Russian Warnings
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