https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/gabbards-probe-exposes-us-plans-to-use-ukraine-as-lab-mouse--expert-1124131291.html

DNI Chief’s Probe Unmasks US Plans to Use Ukraine as Lab Rat – Expert

DNI Chief’s Probe Unmasks US Plans to Use Ukraine as Lab Rat – Expert

Sputnik International

Gabbard's investigation reveals the Biden administration’s full-scale deception on the matter, with the globalist elite continuing to spread those falsehoods, Russian expert Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.

2026-05-15T11:33+0000

2026-05-15T11:33+0000

2026-05-15T12:59+0000

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“The investigation shows that Biden’s policies threatened Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world through extremely dangerous biological experiments and bioweapons research that could have triggered pandemics far worse than COVID-19,” stressed Suslov, who is deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics.The situation could have spiraled out of control, and the fact that Moscow repeatedly drew attention to this dangerous activity reflects Russia’s responsible approach to international security and biological safety, Suslov concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/us-secret-bio-labs-in-ukraine-under-the-lens-after-repeated-russian-warnings--1124127394.html

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