https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/israel-lebanon-to-extend-ceasefire-by-45-days---us-state-dept-1124132812.html

Israel, Lebanon to Extend Ceasefire by 45 Days - US State Dept.

Israel, Lebanon to Extend Ceasefire by 45 Days - US State Dept.

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress in the negotiations, US State Department Spokesperson Thomas Pigott said on Friday.

2026-05-15T18:40+0000

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"On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly-productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," Pigott said on X. The US State Department will reconvene the political track of the talks on June 2-3, the spokesperson added. "In addition, a security track will be launched at the Pentagon on May 29 with military delegations from both countries," Pigott stated, expressing hope that the negotiations "will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/israel-hit-over-1100-hezbollah-targets-since-ceasefire-began--idf-1124117350.html

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