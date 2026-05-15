https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/israel-lebanon-to-extend-ceasefire-by-45-days---us-state-dept-1124132812.html
Israel, Lebanon to Extend Ceasefire by 45 Days - US State Dept.
Israel, Lebanon to Extend Ceasefire by 45 Days - US State Dept.
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress in the negotiations, US State Department Spokesperson Thomas Pigott said on Friday.
2026-05-15T18:40+0000
2026-05-15T18:40+0000
2026-05-15T18:40+0000
world
us
israel
lebanon
pentagon
middle east
ceasefire
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/19/1120994356_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dab528e1f9c8bf1e5fd3728a84feb478.jpg
"On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly-productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," Pigott said on X. The US State Department will reconvene the political track of the talks on June 2-3, the spokesperson added. "In addition, a security track will be launched at the Pentagon on May 29 with military delegations from both countries," Pigott stated, expressing hope that the negotiations "will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/israel-hit-over-1100-hezbollah-targets-since-ceasefire-began--idf-1124117350.html
israel
lebanon
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/19/1120994356_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c13d02a04612ce68e03b0f097f589aba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, israel, lebanon, pentagon, middle east, ceasefire, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), iran
us, israel, lebanon, pentagon, middle east, ceasefire, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), iran
Israel, Lebanon to Extend Ceasefire by 45 Days - US State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress in the negotiations, US State Department Spokesperson Thomas Pigott said on Friday.
"On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly-productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," Pigott said on X.
The US State Department will reconvene the political track of the talks on June 2-3, the spokesperson added.
"In addition, a security track will be launched at the Pentagon on May 29 with military delegations from both countries," Pigott stated, expressing hope that the negotiations "will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border."