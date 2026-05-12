https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/israel-hit-over-1100-hezbollah-targets-since-ceasefire-began--idf-1124117350.html
Israel Hit Over 1,100 Hezbollah Targets Since Ceasefire Began – IDF
Israel Hit Over 1,100 Hezbollah Targets Since Ceasefire Began – IDF
Sputnik International
Israel has struck over 1,100 targets belonging to Lebanese movement Hezbollah, killing more than 350 Hezbollah members since a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 16, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.
2026-05-12T16:31+0000
2026-05-12T16:31+0000
2026-05-12T16:31+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
israel
lebanon
middle east
hezbollah
strike
missile strike
drone strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122574028_0:306:3072:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_3533b82e95287e284387536df1028160.jpg
"The IDF has eliminated more than 350 terrorists in southern Lebanon who posed a threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops, as part of operations carried out within the framework of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, alongside more than 1,100 Hezbollah terrorist organization targets that were struck," the IDF said on Telegram. The strikes targeted Hezbollah military infrastructure assets, weapons storage facilities, and missile launchers, the IDF added. On Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said that Israeli strikes had killed 33 people and injured 37 others in a single day. Israeli aircraft and artillery continue daily strikes on Lebanese territory despite the ceasefire. Hezbollah responds with attacks on Israeli troops in the border area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/hezbollah-launches-20-attacks-on-israeli-forces-across-southern-lebanon-1124114430.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122574028_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d08a14db5d0e6d1bffb026a56b751d6e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel defense forces (idf), israel, lebanon, middle east, hezbollah, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
israel defense forces (idf), israel, lebanon, middle east, hezbollah, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Israel Hit Over 1,100 Hezbollah Targets Since Ceasefire Began – IDF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has struck over 1,100 targets belonging to Lebanese movement Hezbollah, killing more than 350 Hezbollah members since a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 16, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.
"The IDF has eliminated more than 350 terrorists in southern Lebanon who posed a threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops, as part of operations carried out within the framework of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, alongside more than 1,100 Hezbollah terrorist organization targets that were struck," the IDF said on Telegram.
The strikes targeted Hezbollah military infrastructure assets, weapons storage facilities, and missile launchers, the IDF added.
On Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said that Israeli strikes had killed 33 people and injured 37 others in a single day.
Israeli aircraft and artillery continue daily strikes on Lebanese territory
despite the ceasefire. Hezbollah responds with attacks on Israeli troops in the border area.