https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/israel-hit-over-1100-hezbollah-targets-since-ceasefire-began--idf-1124117350.html

Israel Hit Over 1,100 Hezbollah Targets Since Ceasefire Began – IDF

Israel Hit Over 1,100 Hezbollah Targets Since Ceasefire Began – IDF

Sputnik International

Israel has struck over 1,100 targets belonging to Lebanese movement Hezbollah, killing more than 350 Hezbollah members since a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 16, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

2026-05-12T16:31+0000

2026-05-12T16:31+0000

2026-05-12T16:31+0000

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"The IDF has eliminated more than 350 terrorists in southern Lebanon who posed a threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops, as part of operations carried out within the framework of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, alongside more than 1,100 Hezbollah terrorist organization targets that were struck," the IDF said on Telegram. The strikes targeted Hezbollah military infrastructure assets, weapons storage facilities, and missile launchers, the IDF added. On Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said that Israeli strikes had killed 33 people and injured 37 others in a single day. Israeli aircraft and artillery continue daily strikes on Lebanese territory despite the ceasefire. Hezbollah responds with attacks on Israeli troops in the border area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/hezbollah-launches-20-attacks-on-israeli-forces-across-southern-lebanon-1124114430.html

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israel defense forces (idf), israel, lebanon, middle east, hezbollah, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike