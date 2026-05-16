https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/biolabs-in-ukraine-secretly-developed-offensive-capabilities---us-ret-lt-col-1124134154.html
Biolabs in Ukraine Secretly Developed Offensive Capabilities - US Ret. Lt. Col.
Biolabs in Ukraine Secretly Developed Offensive Capabilities - US Ret. Lt. Col.
Sputnik International
Biolabs in Ukraine secretly developed offensive capabilities, ret. US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told RIA Novosti.
2026-05-16T06:35+0000
2026-05-16T06:35+0000
2026-05-16T07:48+0000
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"The bottom line is that there was biomass in Ukraine and other places developing potential biological offensive capabilities. In some cases, there was rumored to be research based on DNA makeup and the use of nonhuman species to transmit," Rasmussen said. He pointed out that these facilities operated under top-secret conditions and expressed confidence that they pursued narrowly focused objectives.Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Monday that her team will conduct an investigation into more than 120 US-funded biological laboratories located abroad, including in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly stated that the US has been funding the development of biological weapons and has placed dozens of its biological laboratories in Ukraine in violation of international agreements. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Washington had transferred all necessary materials for its biological program from Ukraine after the beginning of the special military operation. In 2022, the Biden administration denied claims by Russia and China about the presence of US-owned or US-operated chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-biolabs-abroad-under-investigation-1124130361.html
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earl rasmussen, tulsi gabbard, us, ukraine, biolab
Biolabs in Ukraine Secretly Developed Offensive Capabilities - US Ret. Lt. Col.
06:35 GMT 16.05.2026 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 16.05.2026)
WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - Biolabs in Ukraine secretly developed offensive capabilities, ret. US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told RIA Novosti.
"The bottom line is that there was biomass in Ukraine and other places developing potential biological offensive capabilities. In some cases, there was rumored to be research based on DNA makeup and the use of nonhuman species to transmit," Rasmussen said.
He pointed out that these facilities operated under top-secret conditions and expressed confidence that they pursued narrowly focused objectives.
"Absolutely, they are dangerous and if left unchecked could result in an accident such as coronavirus or worse," Rasmussen added.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Monday that her team will conduct an investigation into more than 120 US-funded biological laboratories located abroad, including in Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly stated that the US has been funding the development of biological weapons and has placed dozens of its biological laboratories in Ukraine in violation of international agreements. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Washington had transferred all necessary materials for its biological program from Ukraine after the beginning of the special military operation.
In 2022, the Biden administration denied claims by Russia and China about the presence of US-owned or US-operated chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine.