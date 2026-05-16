How China's Sub-Sea Mega-Cable is Reshaping Asia's Digital Map
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, the logo for Chinese telecommunications firm China Telecom is seen on a booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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The 6,200km Asia Link Cable (ALC) has officially landed in the newly-built Chung Hom Kok Cable Landing Station in Hong Kong — becoming the highest-capacity submarine cable on the Hong Kong–Singapore route.
Led and constructed by China Telecom as the largest investor, this is the first cable landing station outside mainland China.
The cable:
The cable:
has a 325+ Tbit/s total capacity, with each fiber pair carrying 26 Tbit/s
connects China, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines
adds 100+ Tbit/s of new international bandwidth for China Telecom
gives Hainan its first-ever direct international sub-sea connection, ending years of bandwidth bottlenecks
This project supercharges cloud computing, AI data flows, and cross-border digital trade across Southeast Asia.
Paired with other new routes, the ALC strengthens Asia’s independent digital backbone – a major win for Belt and Road infrastructure.
Paired with other new routes, the ALC strengthens Asia’s independent digital backbone – a major win for Belt and Road infrastructure.