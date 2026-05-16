https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/how-chinas-sub-sea-mega-cable-is-reshaping-asias-digital-map-1124135757.html

How China's Sub-Sea Mega-Cable is Reshaping Asia's Digital Map

How China's Sub-Sea Mega-Cable is Reshaping Asia's Digital Map

Sputnik International

The 6,200km Asia Link Cable (ALC) has officially landed in the newly-built Chung Hom Kok Cable Landing Station in Hong Kong — becoming the highest-capacity submarine cable on the Hong Kong–Singapore route.

2026-05-16T18:09+0000

2026-05-16T18:09+0000

2026-05-16T18:09+0000

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Led and constructed by China Telecom as the largest investor, this is the first cable landing station outside mainland China.The cable:This project supercharges cloud computing, AI data flows, and cross-border digital trade across Southeast Asia.Paired with other new routes, the ALC strengthens Asia’s independent digital backbone – a major win for Belt and Road infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/chinas-economy-and-industrial-base-give-it-leverage-the-us-no-longer-holds-unilaterally-1124132257.html

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