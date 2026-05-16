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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/how-chinas-sub-sea-mega-cable-is-reshaping-asias-digital-map-1124135757.html
How China's Sub-Sea Mega-Cable is Reshaping Asia's Digital Map
How China's Sub-Sea Mega-Cable is Reshaping Asia's Digital Map
Sputnik International
The 6,200km Asia Link Cable (ALC) has officially landed in the newly-built Chung Hom Kok Cable Landing Station in Hong Kong — becoming the highest-capacity submarine cable on the Hong Kong–Singapore route.
2026-05-16T18:09+0000
2026-05-16T18:09+0000
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Led and constructed by China Telecom as the largest investor, this is the first cable landing station outside mainland China.The cable:This project supercharges cloud computing, AI data flows, and cross-border digital trade across Southeast Asia.Paired with other new routes, the ALC strengthens Asia’s independent digital backbone – a major win for Belt and Road infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/chinas-economy-and-industrial-base-give-it-leverage-the-us-no-longer-holds-unilaterally-1124132257.html
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How China's Sub-Sea Mega-Cable is Reshaping Asia's Digital Map

18:09 GMT 16.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, the logo for Chinese telecommunications firm China Telecom is seen on a booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
 In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, the logo for Chinese telecommunications firm China Telecom is seen on a booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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The 6,200km Asia Link Cable (ALC) has officially landed in the newly-built Chung Hom Kok Cable Landing Station in Hong Kong — becoming the highest-capacity submarine cable on the Hong Kong–Singapore route.
Led and constructed by China Telecom as the largest investor, this is the first cable landing station outside mainland China.

The cable:
has a 325+ Tbit/s total capacity, with each fiber pair carrying 26 Tbit/s
connects China, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines
adds 100+ Tbit/s of new international bandwidth for China Telecom
gives Hainan its first-ever direct international sub-sea connection, ending years of bandwidth bottlenecks
This project supercharges cloud computing, AI data flows, and cross-border digital trade across Southeast Asia.

Paired with other new routes, the ALC strengthens Asia’s independent digital backbone – a major win for Belt and Road infrastructure.
As part of a major push towards automation, the first robots-only factory is being built in China's Dongguan manufacturing hub, reducing human employees to a bare minimum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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