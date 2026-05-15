China’s Economy and Industrial Base Give It Leverage the US no Longer Holds Unilaterally
© AP Photo / Wang Dingchang/XinhuaAs part of a major push towards automation, the first robots-only factory is being built in China's Dongguan manufacturing hub, reducing human employees to a bare minimum.
© AP Photo / Wang Dingchang/Xinhua
Subscribe
The actual outcome of the US charm offensive in China has been ‘mostly ceremonial pageantry with very limited practical substance,’ Hong Kong-based geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano tells Sputnik.
“This reflects the reality of today’s balance: China is in a much stronger position than nine years ago — economically, industrially, and strategically — and isn’t about to make concessions under pressure,” Giuliano says.
China Held Firm on Core Issues
China directly warned the US that Taiwan is a red line and mishandling it could lead to conflict
No meaningful movement on tech restrictions, export controls, or structural trade imbalances
The US walked away with symbolic purchases that China can calibrate to its own needs
China bought time to keep advancing its technological self-reliance and “new productive forces.”
Why Doesn’t the US 'Dialogue From a Position of Strength' Work?
The US weaponized tariffs, tech bans, export controls, and alliances against China — but “China has adapted, diversified away from US dependence, and continued its rise"
“China is building its own supply chains, investing heavily in AI, semiconductors, and renewables, and deepening ties across the Global South”
“China simply doesn’t need to fold; its economy and industrial base give it leverage the US no longer holds unilaterally”
China “plays the long game with consistency — open to dialogue, firm on principles.”
“The result is predictable: big talk in Washington, modest photo-op deals in Beijing, and the relationship managed on terms closer to equality than dominance,” Giuliano concludes.