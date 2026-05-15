https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/chinas-economy-and-industrial-base-give-it-leverage-the-us-no-longer-holds-unilaterally-1124132257.html

China’s Economy and Industrial Base Give It Leverage the US no Longer Holds Unilaterally

China’s Economy and Industrial Base Give It Leverage the US no Longer Holds Unilaterally

Sputnik International

The actual outcome of the US charm offensive in China has been ‘mostly ceremonial pageantry with very limited practical substance,’ Hong Kong-based geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano tells Sputnik.

2026-05-15T17:39+0000

2026-05-15T17:39+0000

2026-05-15T17:39+0000

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“This reflects the reality of today’s balance: China is in a much stronger position than nine years ago — economically, industrially, and strategically — and isn’t about to make concessions under pressure,” Giuliano says. China Held Firm on Core IssuesWhy Doesn’t the US 'Dialogue From a Position of Strength' Work?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/five-reasons-why-the-us-couldnt-get-the-upper-hand-in-china-talks-1124131831.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

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