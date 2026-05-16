https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/iaea-secretariat-ignores-daily-ukrainian-attacks-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant---rosatom-chief-1124135564.html

IAEA Secretariat Ignores Daily Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom Chief

IAEA Secretariat Ignores Daily Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom Chief

Sputnik International

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretariat is effectively ignoring daily Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the killing of Russian citizens by Ukrainian forces, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.

2026-05-16T16:07+0000

2026-05-16T16:07+0000

2026-05-16T16:09+0000

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"The IAEA Secretariat is effectively ignoring daily Ukrainian attacks on the ZNPP, civilian infrastructure, and the killing of Russian citizens by Ukrainian forces, limiting itself solely to public statements about the threat of drones flying at a distance from Ukrainian nuclear power plants," he said. He added that the topic of escalation in the ZNPP area will be key during upcoming consultations with IAEA leadership, tentatively scheduled for mid-July. On New Strike A Ukrainian kamikaze drone has hit a pipeline running along the turbine halls of the ZNPP, Likhachev also said.More drones hit two gas stations in the city of Energodar, disabling them, he added.This is sowing panic and making normal life in the city impossible, he also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/planned-rotation-of-iaea-inspectors-takes-place-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant---plant-1124001067.html

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zaporozhye, russia, international atomic energy agency (iaea), rosatom, ukraine