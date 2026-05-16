International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/iaea-secretariat-ignores-daily-ukrainian-attacks-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant---rosatom-chief-1124135564.html
IAEA Secretariat Ignores Daily Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom Chief
IAEA Secretariat Ignores Daily Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom Chief
Sputnik International
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretariat is effectively ignoring daily Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the killing of Russian citizens by Ukrainian forces, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.
2026-05-16T16:07+0000
2026-05-16T16:09+0000
world
zaporozhye
russia
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
rosatom
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_0:113:3239:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a3415537425f2d3917c9578ffaff94.jpg
"The IAEA Secretariat is effectively ignoring daily Ukrainian attacks on the ZNPP, civilian infrastructure, and the killing of Russian citizens by Ukrainian forces, limiting itself solely to public statements about the threat of drones flying at a distance from Ukrainian nuclear power plants," he said. He added that the topic of escalation in the ZNPP area will be key during upcoming consultations with IAEA leadership, tentatively scheduled for mid-July. On New Strike A Ukrainian kamikaze drone has hit a pipeline running along the turbine halls of the ZNPP, Likhachev also said.More drones hit two gas stations in the city of Energodar, disabling them, he added.This is sowing panic and making normal life in the city impossible, he also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/planned-rotation-of-iaea-inspectors-takes-place-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant---plant-1124001067.html
zaporozhye
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ecbf9549878803c0ebfdc9e0c111807.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
zaporozhye, russia, international atomic energy agency (iaea), rosatom, ukraine
zaporozhye, russia, international atomic energy agency (iaea), rosatom, ukraine

IAEA Secretariat Ignores Daily Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom Chief

16:07 GMT 16.05.2026 (Updated: 16:09 GMT 16.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankAn armored vehicle leaves the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), accompanying the motorcade with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi
An armored vehicle leaves the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), accompanying the motorcade with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretariat is effectively ignoring daily Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the killing of Russian citizens by Ukrainian forces, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.
"The IAEA Secretariat is effectively ignoring daily Ukrainian attacks on the ZNPP, civilian infrastructure, and the killing of Russian citizens by Ukrainian forces, limiting itself solely to public statements about the threat of drones flying at a distance from Ukrainian nuclear power plants," he said.
He added that the topic of escalation in the ZNPP area will be key during upcoming consultations with IAEA leadership, tentatively scheduled for mid-July.
"Regarding the issue of ensuring reliable power supply to the power units, let me remind you that for more than two months now, the plant has been supplied via only one power line instead of two. During this time, we have repeatedly faced situations of complete blackout of the ZNPP and the launch of reserve, or in other words, emergency, diesel generators," the Rosatom CEO said.

On New Strike

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone has hit a pipeline running along the turbine halls of the ZNPP, Likhachev also said.
"Today, a kamikaze drone struck a pipeline running along the ZNPP turbine halls and, without detonating, fell near Power Unit 1," Likhachev said.
More drones hit two gas stations in the city of Energodar, disabling them, he added.
"Drones are targeting trucks and buses, effectively preventing the delivery of food and essential goods," Likhachev said.
This is sowing panic and making normal life in the city impossible, he also said.
"People are afraid to leave their homes. These intimidation tactics are also aimed at ZNPP employees, directly undermining the nuclear safety of the plant," Likhachev added.
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
World
Planned Rotation of IAEA Inspectors Takes Place at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Plant
17 April, 08:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала