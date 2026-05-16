https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/idf-confirms-assassination-of-hamas-military-chief-in-gaza-1124135015.html

IDF Confirms Assassination of Hamas Military Chief in Gaza

IDF Confirms Assassination of Hamas Military Chief in Gaza

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday officially confirmed the elimination of the head of the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

2026-05-16T13:35+0000

2026-05-16T13:35+0000

2026-05-16T13:35+0000

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"This is a significant operational achievement by the IDF, led by the Southern Command, IDF intelligence, the Israeli Air Force, and the ISA [Israel Security Agency]. In every conversation I held with the hostages who returned, the name of the arch-terrorist Izz al-Din al-Haddad, one of the chief perpetrators of the October 7th massacre and the head of Hamas’ military wing, came up again and again. Today, we succeeded in eliminating him," the statement read. Al‑Haddad assumed the post after the killing of the previous Hamas leader in the enclave, Muhammad Sinwar, and recently worked to rebuild the military wing’s capabilities and to plan attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF personnel, the Israeli army said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/israel-lebanon-to-extend-ceasefire-by-45-days---us-state-dept-1124132812.html

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israel, israel defense forces (idf), hamas, lebanon, gaza strip