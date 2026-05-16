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IDF Confirms Assassination of Hamas Military Chief in Gaza
IDF Confirms Assassination of Hamas Military Chief in Gaza
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday officially confirmed the elimination of the head of the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
2026-05-16T13:35+0000
2026-05-16T13:35+0000
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"This is a significant operational achievement by the IDF, led by the Southern Command, IDF intelligence, the Israeli Air Force, and the ISA [Israel Security Agency]. In every conversation I held with the hostages who returned, the name of the arch-terrorist Izz al-Din al-Haddad, one of the chief perpetrators of the October 7th massacre and the head of Hamas’ military wing, came up again and again. Today, we succeeded in eliminating him," the statement read. Al‑Haddad assumed the post after the killing of the previous Hamas leader in the enclave, Muhammad Sinwar, and recently worked to rebuild the military wing’s capabilities and to plan attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF personnel, the Israeli army said.
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IDF Confirms Assassination of Hamas Military Chief in Gaza

13:35 GMT 16.05.2026
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaIsraeli soldiers take up positions next to an entrance of a tunnel which the military says Hamas militants used in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli soldiers take up positions next to an entrance of a tunnel which the military says Hamas militants used in the southern Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
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TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday officially confirmed the elimination of the head of the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"This is a significant operational achievement by the IDF, led by the Southern Command, IDF intelligence, the Israeli Air Force, and the ISA [Israel Security Agency]. In every conversation I held with the hostages who returned, the name of the arch-terrorist Izz al-Din al-Haddad, one of the chief perpetrators of the October 7th massacre and the head of Hamas’ military wing, came up again and again. Today, we succeeded in eliminating him," the statement read.
Al‑Haddad assumed the post after the killing of the previous Hamas leader in the enclave, Muhammad Sinwar, and recently worked to rebuild the military wing’s capabilities and to plan attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF personnel, the Israeli army said.
Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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