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Putin Spoke by Phone With President of UAE - Kremlin
Putin Spoke by Phone With President of UAE - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
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"A telephone conversation took place between Vladimir Putin and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the statement said.The leaders expressed mutual satisfaction with the successful development of Russian-Emirati cooperation in the political and trade-economic spheres, and they agreed to continue active bilateral contacts.Putin thanked the Emirati president for its regular assistance in resolving humanitarian issues arising from the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin also said.The presidents also discussed the situation in the Middle East and around Iran, the Kremlin added.
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Putin Spoke by Phone With President of UAE - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
"A telephone conversation took place between Vladimir Putin and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the statement said.
The leaders expressed mutual satisfaction with the successful development of Russian-Emirati cooperation in the political and trade-economic spheres, and they agreed to continue active bilateral contacts.
Putin thanked the Emirati president for its regular assistance in resolving humanitarian issues arising from the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin also said.
"Vladimir Putin thanked the Emirati side for its regular assistance in resolving humanitarian issues tied to the Ukrainian conflict," the statement said.
The presidents also discussed the situation in the Middle East and around Iran, the Kremlin added.
"Issues related to the crisis situation in the Middle East and around Iran were discussed. Both sides noted the importance of continuing the political-diplomatic process to work out compromise peaceful agreements while duly taking into account the interests of all states in the region," the statement said.