https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/putin-spoke-by-phone-with-president-of-uae---kremlin-1124135267.html

Putin Spoke by Phone With President of UAE - Kremlin

Putin Spoke by Phone With President of UAE - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

2026-05-16T14:30+0000

2026-05-16T14:30+0000

2026-05-16T14:30+0000

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"A telephone conversation took place between Vladimir Putin and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the statement said.The leaders expressed mutual satisfaction with the successful development of Russian-Emirati cooperation in the political and trade-economic spheres, and they agreed to continue active bilateral contacts.Putin thanked the Emirati president for its regular assistance in resolving humanitarian issues arising from the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin also said.The presidents also discussed the situation in the Middle East and around Iran, the Kremlin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/uae-withdraws-from-organization-of-arab-petroleum-exporting-countries---oapec-statement-1124077516.html

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