International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/putin-to-pay-official-visit-to-china-on-may-19-20-at-invitation-of-xi-jinping---kremlin-1124133849.html
Putin to Pay Official Visit to China on May 19-20 at Invitation of XI Jinping - Kremlin
Putin to Pay Official Visit to China on May 19-20 at Invitation of XI Jinping - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian-Chinese strategic partnership and bilateral trade are to be the talks agenda, Russian President's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-05-16T06:18+0000
2026-05-16T06:21+0000
world
vladimir putin
xi jinping
russia
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121236883_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3668a8ae18c6bad4ff02cf3e45b5223.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia-china-relations-encompass-many-dimensions---kremlin-1124130795.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121236883_17:0:2746:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_60b40d28e4393de2c481fae128fb79a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, xi jinping, russia, china
vladimir putin, xi jinping, russia, china

Putin to Pay Official Visit to China on May 19-20 at Invitation of XI Jinping - Kremlin

06:18 GMT 16.05.2026 (Updated: 06:21 GMT 16.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoRussian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
Being updated
The Russian-Chinese strategic partnership and bilateral trade will be on the agenda of the talks, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin will also meet with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang
Putin and Xi will discuss the most pressing issues of bilateral relations, deepening comprehensive partnership and cooperation between Russia and China
After the talks, Putin and Xi will sign a joint statement at the highest level and a number of bilateral documents
Putin and Xi will take part in the opening ceremony of the Years of Education of Russia and China
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
World
Russia-China Relations Encompass Many Dimensions - Kremlin
Yesterday, 09:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала