Putin to Pay Official Visit to China on May 19-20 at Invitation of XI Jinping - Kremlin

Putin will also meet with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang Putin will also meet with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang

Putin and Xi will discuss the most pressing issues of bilateral relations, deepening comprehensive partnership and cooperation between Russia and China Putin and Xi will discuss the most pressing issues of bilateral relations, deepening comprehensive partnership and cooperation between Russia and China

After the talks, Putin and Xi will sign a joint statement at the highest level and a number of bilateral documents After the talks, Putin and Xi will sign a joint statement at the highest level and a number of bilateral documents