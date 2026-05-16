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Putin to Pay Official Visit to China on May 19-20 at Invitation of XI Jinping - Kremlin
Putin to Pay Official Visit to China on May 19-20 at Invitation of XI Jinping - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian-Chinese strategic partnership and bilateral trade are to be the talks agenda, Russian President's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
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Putin to Pay Official Visit to China on May 19-20 at Invitation of XI Jinping - Kremlin
06:18 GMT 16.05.2026 (Updated: 06:21 GMT 16.05.2026)
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The Russian-Chinese strategic partnership and bilateral trade will be on the agenda of the talks, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin will also meet with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang
Putin and Xi will discuss the most pressing issues of bilateral relations, deepening comprehensive partnership and cooperation between Russia and China
After the talks, Putin and Xi will sign a joint statement at the highest level and a number of bilateral documents
Putin and Xi will take part in the opening ceremony of the Years of Education of Russia and China