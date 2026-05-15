https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia-china-relations-encompass-many-dimensions---kremlin-1124130795.html

Russia-China Relations Encompass Many Dimensions - Kremlin

Russia-China Relations Encompass Many Dimensions - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The relations between Russia and China encompass many dimensions, including humanitarian issues, education and high technology, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-05-15T09:26+0000

2026-05-15T09:26+0000

2026-05-15T09:26+0000

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"Our bilateral relations [Russia and China] are in all dimensions. There are a lot of dimensions. These are humanitarian issues, this is education, this is high technology, and so on and so forth," Peskov told reporters.Moscow is monitoring the information on the results of US President Donald Trump's visit to China, Dmitry Peskov said.US President traveled to Beijing on a three-day state visit for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.The dialogue between China and the United State as the first and second world economies is a subject of special attention for all countries, including Russia, Peskov added.The Kremlin will soon announce the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Dmitry Peskov said.All the preparations for the visit have been completed, Peskov said."The agenda is clear, first of all, it is our bilateral relations, it is a special relationship of a restructured strategic partnership. There is a substantial volume of trade and economic cooperation, which consistently exceeds $200 billion... Of course, international affairs will also be active on the agenda," Peskov explained.Russia maintains contacts with the leadership of Cuba, Peskov said.The current situation in Cuba is difficult, the spokesman added.On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that the energy crisis on the island has "dramatically worsened" due to the tightening of the economic blockade by the United States, which, according to him, is aimed at taking the people hostage and turning them against their own government.

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dmitry peskov, donald trump, vladimir putin, china, russia, cuba, kremlin, us, bilateral relations, bilateral cooperation, bilateral contacts, bilateral ties, bilateral trade, bilateral visits