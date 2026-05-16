Russia Expands Africa Trade Push With New Direct Container Corridor to Tanzania
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankThe FESCO Diomid container ship, the largest one in the history of the far eastern shipping, belonging to Far-Eastern Shipping Company, OJSC, unloaded in the port of Vladivostok
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov/
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One of Russia's largest transportation and logistics companies, FESCO (Far-Eastern Shipping Company), has completed its first shipment to Dar es Salaam, East Africa’s fastest-growing logistics hub.
The cargo traveled from Novorossiysk via India’s Nhava Sheva port in around 45 days — opening a new route linking Russian exporters to markets across the continent.
Shipment included industrial spare parts and plastic products
FESCO plans two-way trade flows, including Tanzanian tea, coffee and agricultural exports to Russia
Dar es Salaam connects Tanzania with Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and the DRC
Tanzania has invested heavily in port expansion as East African consumer markets surge
As Western-controlled logistics chains fragment, Russia is rapidly building alternative trade corridors across Africa and the Global South.
As Western-controlled logistics chains fragment, Russia is rapidly building alternative trade corridors across Africa and the Global South.