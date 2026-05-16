International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/russia-expands-africa-trade-push-with-new-direct-container-corridor-to-tanzania-1124135428.html
Russia Expands Africa Trade Push With New Direct Container Corridor to Tanzania
Russia Expands Africa Trade Push With New Direct Container Corridor to Tanzania
Sputnik International
One of Russia's largest transportation and logistics companies, FESCO (Far-Eastern Shipping Company), has completed its first shipment to Dar es Salaam, East Africa’s fastest-growing logistics hub.
2026-05-16T15:39+0000
2026-05-16T15:39+0000
world
russia
tanzania
far eastern shipping company (fesco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105631/40/1056314081_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_b672e13c8421fb23b2070bb728995f2e.jpg
The cargo traveled from Novorossiysk via India’s Nhava Sheva port in around 45 days — opening a new route linking Russian exporters to markets across the continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/putin-russia-provides-full-assistance-to-africa-to-ensure-biological-security-1124023202.html
russia
tanzania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105631/40/1056314081_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af2e506bb47377be0f68fb2341c75042.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, tanzania, far eastern shipping company (fesco)
russia, tanzania, far eastern shipping company (fesco)

Russia Expands Africa Trade Push With New Direct Container Corridor to Tanzania

15:39 GMT 16.05.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankThe FESCO Diomid container ship, the largest one in the history of the far eastern shipping, belonging to Far-Eastern Shipping Company, OJSC, unloaded in the port of Vladivostok
The FESCO Diomid container ship, the largest one in the history of the far eastern shipping, belonging to Far-Eastern Shipping Company, OJSC, unloaded in the port of Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
One of Russia's largest transportation and logistics companies, FESCO (Far-Eastern Shipping Company), has completed its first shipment to Dar es Salaam, East Africa’s fastest-growing logistics hub.
The cargo traveled from Novorossiysk via India’s Nhava Sheva port in around 45 days — opening a new route linking Russian exporters to markets across the continent.
Shipment included industrial spare parts and plastic products
FESCO plans two-way trade flows, including Tanzanian tea, coffee and agricultural exports to Russia
Dar es Salaam connects Tanzania with Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and the DRC
Tanzania has invested heavily in port expansion as East African consumer markets surge
As Western-controlled logistics chains fragment, Russia is rapidly building alternative trade corridors across Africa and the Global South.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the State Armament Program, December 26 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
World
Putin: Russia Provides Full Assistance to Africa to Ensure Biological Security
22 April, 09:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала