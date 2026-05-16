https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/russia-expands-africa-trade-push-with-new-direct-container-corridor-to-tanzania-1124135428.html

Russia Expands Africa Trade Push With New Direct Container Corridor to Tanzania

Russia Expands Africa Trade Push With New Direct Container Corridor to Tanzania

Sputnik International

One of Russia's largest transportation and logistics companies, FESCO (Far-Eastern Shipping Company), has completed its first shipment to Dar es Salaam, East Africa’s fastest-growing logistics hub.

2026-05-16T15:39+0000

2026-05-16T15:39+0000

2026-05-16T15:39+0000

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The cargo traveled from Novorossiysk via India’s Nhava Sheva port in around 45 days — opening a new route linking Russian exporters to markets across the continent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/putin-russia-provides-full-assistance-to-africa-to-ensure-biological-security-1124023202.html

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russia, tanzania, far eastern shipping company (fesco)