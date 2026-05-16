https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/russia-views-wests-quasiindifferent-reaction-to-sarmat-tests-with-irony---deputy-foreign-minister-1124134341.html

Russia Views West’s Quasi‑Indifferent Reaction to Sarmat Tests With Irony - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia Views West’s Quasi‑Indifferent Reaction to Sarmat Tests With Irony - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Russia views the quasi‑indifferent response of Western countries to Russia’s tests of the Sarmat missile system with irony, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

2026-05-16T08:23+0000

2026-05-16T08:23+0000

2026-05-16T09:13+0000

world

sergey ryabkov

sergei karakayev

russia

russian strategic missile forces (smf)

sarmat

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095694793_0:0:1357:764_1920x0_80_0_0_76a33939939af8beeab8bf6b82752526.jpg

On Sarmat missile systemOn Tuesday, Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergei Karakayev reported to President Vladimir Putin on the successful test launch of the new heavy liquid‑fueled Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Russia regards this stance ironically, the official said. "Because we understand better than others what the forthcoming deployment of this system means. No one today possesses comparable strategic‑range complexes," he added. Russia will demonstrate its capabilities to cool down hotheads in the West who are playing with the concept of "nuclear umbrellas," Ryabkov said.Russia does not intend to take any steps that could undermine strategic stability, Sergey Ryabkov said.The Sarmat system is guaranteed to defeat all existing and currently developing missile‑defence systems, the official said. Western experts are well aware that no one in the world currently possesses comparable systems, he added.On Situation Around CubaRussia will continue to support Cuba amid the ongoing US blockade of the island, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.He added that Russia is in constant contact with Cuban leaders and is aware of developments regarding US pressure on the island's authorities. The dialogue is trusting and substantive, and will certainly continue, Ryabkov said."We are outraged by the level of cynicism with which the US, on one hand, tightens the blockade, which is absolutely illegal and unacceptable from all points of view, and on the other hand, demonstrates what it considers readiness for dialogue," Ryabkov stated.On Russia-US RelationsProgress in relations between Russia and the United States is proving slow and challenging, Sergey Ryabkov said .However, there is an inverse relationship as well – "movement is a derivative of contacts," the official said."There is a balance of both. I think there is no need to look for any hidden meanings in the fact that contacts occur with a certain frequency. It is still possible to send signals to each other. The main thing is to keep things moving. There are problems with this," he said.Russia does not rule out new contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the near future, but there is no precise information of when they might take place, Sergey Ryabkov added.He added that contacts with the US "at high level, at the administration level, are quite intensive and constant.""The configuration now has many channels of dialogue. This is technology and arrangement, but the substantive side is worked out in any case," the deputy foreign minister said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/what-makes-the-russian-sarmat-missile-so-powerful-1124117478.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey ryabkov, sergei karakayev, russia, russian strategic missile forces (smf), sarmat