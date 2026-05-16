Russia Views West’s Quasi‑Indifferent Reaction to Sarmat Tests With Irony - Deputy Foreign Minister
08:23 GMT 16.05.2026 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 16.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankLaunch of the Sarmat stationary intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region.
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia views the quasi‑indifferent response of Western countries to Russia’s tests of the Sarmat missile system with irony, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.
On Sarmat missile system
On Tuesday, Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergei Karakayev reported to President Vladimir Putin on the successful test launch of the new heavy liquid‑fueled Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.
"We did not expect, do not expect and will never expect any reaction from our Western rivals to the testing of certain of our promising systems, systems already in service with us. We understand that for them, every episode, every event of this kind is an excuse to demonstrate quasi‑indifference," Ryabkov told reporters.
Russia regards this stance ironically, the official said.
"Because we understand better than others what the forthcoming deployment of this system means. No one today possesses comparable strategic‑range complexes," he added.
Russia will demonstrate its capabilities to cool down hotheads in the West who are playing with the concept of "nuclear umbrellas," Ryabkov said.
Russia does not intend to take any steps that could undermine strategic stability, Sergey Ryabkov said.
"It was previously practised; there is nothing unusual in this when events linked to the appearance of strategic‑range systems in the arsenal were not announced only after the fact, but were preceded by certain information exchanges. I am not authorised to disclose the details of this, but I can say that in all such situations Moscow is guided, among other things, by the realisation and understanding that we should not undermine strategic stability," Ryabkov told reporters.
The Sarmat system is guaranteed to defeat all existing and currently developing missile‑defence systems, the official said. Western experts are well aware that no one in the world currently possesses comparable systems, he added.
On Situation Around Cuba
Russia will continue to support Cuba amid the ongoing US blockade of the island, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.
"We stand shoulder to shoulder with Cuba and, I emphasize, are not abandoning our principled line of supporting a state that is historically close to us, that provides Russia with valuable support on international platforms, and with which we interact on many aspects of shaping a new world order," Ryabkov told reporters.
He added that Russia is in constant contact with Cuban leaders and is aware of developments regarding US pressure on the island's authorities. The dialogue is trusting and substantive, and will certainly continue, Ryabkov said.
"We are outraged by the level of cynicism with which the US, on one hand, tightens the blockade, which is absolutely illegal and unacceptable from all points of view, and on the other hand, demonstrates what it considers readiness for dialogue," Ryabkov stated.
On Russia-US Relations
Progress in relations between Russia and the United States is proving slow and challenging, Sergey Ryabkov said .
"[Russian] Minister [Sergey Lavrov] and [US] Secretary of State [Marco Rubio], by virtue of their status, their position, discuss the largest, most important, central issues. The frequency of their discussion depends, among other things, on whether we are moving forward or not. Progress is limited and difficult," Ryabkov told reporters.
However, there is an inverse relationship as well – "movement is a derivative of contacts," the official said.
"There is a balance of both. I think there is no need to look for any hidden meanings in the fact that contacts occur with a certain frequency. It is still possible to send signals to each other. The main thing is to keep things moving. There are problems with this," he said.
Russia does not rule out new contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the near future, but there is no precise information of when they might take place, Sergey Ryabkov added.
"The minister and the secretary of state determine their schedules strictly according to needs. When need arises, there is a conversation. I can imagine that there will be new contacts in the coming period. There is no understanding now of when they will take place," Ryabkov told reporters.
He added that contacts with the US "at high level, at the administration level, are quite intensive and constant."
"The configuration now has many channels of dialogue. This is technology and arrangement, but the substantive side is worked out in any case," the deputy foreign minister said.
12 May, 16:44 GMT