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Russian Forces Liberate Borovaya, Kutkovka in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Borovaya, Kutkovka in Kharkov Region
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Russia's Zapad battlegroup has liberated the settlements of Borovaya and Kutkovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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"As a result of active operations, units of the Zapad battlegroup liberated the settlements of Borovaya and Kutkovka in the Kharkov region," the statement read.Ukraine lost over 270 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 180 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 255 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 170 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 105 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 65 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Borovaya, Kutkovka in Kharkov Region

09:32 GMT 16.05.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the Grad MLRS crew
Combat work of the Grad MLRS crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad battlegroup has liberated the settlements of Borovaya and Kutkovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of active operations, units of the Zapad battlegroup liberated the settlements of Borovaya and Kutkovka in the Kharkov region," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 270 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 270 military personnel, nine armored combat vehicles and 11 motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 180 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 255 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 170 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 105 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 65 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
A serviceman of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian Armed Forces perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Pokalyanoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
1 May, 09:38 GMT
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