https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/-chinas-gold-recycling-just-hit-decade-high-1124138951.html

China's Gold Recycling Just Hit Decade-High

China's Gold Recycling Just Hit Decade-High

Sputnik International

Record-high gold prices and surging investment demand have triggered the fastest industry growth in gold recycling in China in a decade.

2026-05-17T18:41+0000

2026-05-17T18:41+0000

2026-05-17T18:41+0000

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For China, gold recycling has become the strategic tool to retain domestic gold reserves, cut import dependence and fortify economic sovereignty amid global uncertainty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/india-rapidly-returning-its-significant-gold-reserves-back-to-country---reports-1124113983.html

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