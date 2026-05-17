https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/-chinas-gold-recycling-just-hit-decade-high-1124138951.html
China's Gold Recycling Just Hit Decade-High
China's Gold Recycling Just Hit Decade-High
Sputnik International
Record-high gold prices and surging investment demand have triggered the fastest industry growth in gold recycling in China in a decade.
2026-05-17T18:41+0000
2026-05-17T18:41+0000
2026-05-17T18:41+0000
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For China, gold recycling has become the strategic tool to retain domestic gold reserves, cut import dependence and fortify economic sovereignty amid global uncertainty.
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china, gold, recycling
China's Gold Recycling Just Hit Decade-High
Record-high gold prices and surging investment demand have triggered the fastest industry growth in gold recycling in China in a decade.
New firm registrations jumped 78.7% in 2025
Over half of all recycling firms were set up in the last three years
The boom is concentrated in southern and eastern China, with key hubs in Shenzhen and Shanghai
Gold bar & coin consumption rose 46.4% in Q1 2026, with gold prices reaching $5,600/oz
For China, gold recycling has become the strategic tool to retain domestic gold reserves, cut import dependence and fortify economic sovereignty amid global uncertainty.