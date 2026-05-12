https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/india-rapidly-returning-its-significant-gold-reserves-back-to-country---reports-1124113983.html

India Rapidly Returning Its Significant Gold Reserves Back to Country - Reports

India Rapidly Returning Its Significant Gold Reserves Back to Country - Reports

Sputnik International

India is rapidly repatriating significant gold reserves from overseas vaults, The Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a report from the Reserve Bank of India.

2026-05-12T07:18+0000

2026-05-12T07:18+0000

2026-05-12T07:18+0000

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About 77% of the more than 880.52 tonnes of gold is now stored domestically, the report said on Monday. In February, the World Gold Council said that the share of gold in India's national gold and foreign exchange reserves reached a peak of 17.2% as of early February.

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