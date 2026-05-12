https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/india-rapidly-returning-its-significant-gold-reserves-back-to-country---reports-1124113983.html
India Rapidly Returning Its Significant Gold Reserves Back to Country - Reports
India Rapidly Returning Its Significant Gold Reserves Back to Country - Reports
Sputnik International
India is rapidly repatriating significant gold reserves from overseas vaults, The Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a report from the Reserve Bank of India.
2026-05-12T07:18+0000
2026-05-12T07:18+0000
2026-05-12T07:18+0000
world
reserve bank of india
india
gold
gold reserves
world gold council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_0:81:2885:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb27b4b816a2be2e73a5a5d509df2de.jpg
About 77% of the more than 880.52 tonnes of gold is now stored domestically, the report said on Monday. In February, the World Gold Council said that the share of gold in India's national gold and foreign exchange reserves reached a peak of 17.2% as of early February.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/second-russiaindia-conference-on-strategic-partnership-set-to-be-held-1123857768.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_254:0:2633:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff846dbd39514d77767dbaffa3cffaf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
reserve bank of india, india, gold, gold reserves, world gold council
reserve bank of india, india, gold, gold reserves, world gold council
India Rapidly Returning Its Significant Gold Reserves Back to Country - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is rapidly repatriating significant gold reserves from overseas vaults, The Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a report from the Reserve Bank of India.
About 77% of the more than 880.52 tonnes of gold
is now stored domestically, the report said on Monday.
In February, the World Gold Council said that the share of gold in India's national gold and foreign exchange reserves reached a peak of 17.2% as of early February.