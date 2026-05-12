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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/india-rapidly-returning-its-significant-gold-reserves-back-to-country---reports-1124113983.html
India Rapidly Returning Its Significant Gold Reserves Back to Country - Reports
India Rapidly Returning Its Significant Gold Reserves Back to Country - Reports
Sputnik International
India is rapidly repatriating significant gold reserves from overseas vaults, The Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a report from the Reserve Bank of India.
2026-05-12T07:18+0000
2026-05-12T07:18+0000
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About 77% of the more than 880.52 tonnes of gold is now stored domestically, the report said on Monday. In February, the World Gold Council said that the share of gold in India's national gold and foreign exchange reserves reached a peak of 17.2% as of early February.
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India Rapidly Returning Its Significant Gold Reserves Back to Country - Reports

07:18 GMT 12.05.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya NaymushinGold bars of the highest standard of 99.99 percent purity
Gold bars of the highest standard of 99.99 percent purity - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is rapidly repatriating significant gold reserves from overseas vaults, The Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a report from the Reserve Bank of India.
About 77% of the more than 880.52 tonnes of gold is now stored domestically, the report said on Monday.
In February, the World Gold Council said that the share of gold in India's national gold and foreign exchange reserves reached a peak of 17.2% as of early February.
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