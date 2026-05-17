https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/chinas-pinglu-canal-is-about-to-redraw-asian-trade-maps-1124138676.html

China’s Pinglu Canal is About to Redraw Asian Trade Maps

China’s Pinglu Canal is About to Redraw Asian Trade Maps

Sputnik International

China has nearly finished a mega-project that will give its southwest the shortest direct access to the sea — and slash shipping distances by more than 560 km.

2026-05-17T15:29+0000

2026-05-17T15:29+0000

2026-05-17T15:29+0000

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China is not just building infrastructure - it is building an alternative economic geography centered on Asian trade integration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/how-chinas-sub-sea-mega-cable-is-reshaping-asias-digital-map-1124135757.html

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china, infrastructure, trade