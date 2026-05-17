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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/chinas-pinglu-canal-is-about-to-redraw-asian-trade-maps-1124138676.html
China’s Pinglu Canal is About to Redraw Asian Trade Maps
China’s Pinglu Canal is About to Redraw Asian Trade Maps
Sputnik International
China has nearly finished a mega-project that will give its southwest the shortest direct access to the sea — and slash shipping distances by more than 560 km.
2026-05-17T15:29+0000
2026-05-17T15:29+0000
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China is not just building infrastructure - it is building an alternative economic geography centered on Asian trade integration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/how-chinas-sub-sea-mega-cable-is-reshaping-asias-digital-map-1124135757.html
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China’s Pinglu Canal is About to Redraw Asian Trade Maps

15:29 GMT 17.05.2026
© AP Photo / Michael SohnContainers are pictured on board of the 'Star' vessel of the China Shipping Container Lines shipping company at the harbour in Hamburg, Germany.
Containers are pictured on board of the 'Star' vessel of the China Shipping Container Lines shipping company at the harbour in Hamburg, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2026
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
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China has nearly finished a mega-project that will give its southwest the shortest direct access to the sea — and slash shipping distances by more than 560 km.
Installation of the three main shipping hubs on the 134-km Pinglu Canal has now been completed
The canal offers a direct river-sea trade route by linking the Xijiang River directly to the Beibu Gulf - a faster corridor to ASEAN markets
Built in just four years, the project cuts transport costs and boosts China’s New Western Land-Sea Corridor
China is not just building infrastructure - it is building an alternative economic geography centered on Asian trade integration.

In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, the logo for Chinese telecommunications firm China Telecom is seen on a booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
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