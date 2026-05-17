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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/drone-attack-on-moscow-an-eu-financed-terrorist-strike-by-ukraine-regime---russian-mfa-spox-1124137761.html
Drone Attack on Moscow Was EU-Financed Ukrainian Terrorist Strike - Russian MFA Spox
Drone Attack on Moscow Was EU-Financed Ukrainian Terrorist Strike - Russian MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The overnight mass terrorist attack carried out by Ukraine once again targeted exclusively peaceful civilians, apartment buildings, and private homes, stated Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
2026-05-17T12:30+0000
2026-05-17T12:38+0000
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"To the tunes of Eurovision songs, the Ukrainian regime has committed yet another mass terrorist attack using money from EU citizens,” underscored Zakharova.She added that these terrorist acts — like those before them — are part of a long chain of crimes committed by Zelensky, his regime, and the “collective Western minority” that finances them.In a single night, Russia’s air defense forces shot down 556 drones, about 130 of them in the Moscow region. Three people were killed during a drone attack on Khimki and Mytishchi in the Moscow region.
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Drone Attack on Moscow Was EU-Financed Ukrainian Terrorist Strike - Russian MFA Spox

12:30 GMT 17.05.2026 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 17.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2026
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The overnight mass terrorist attack carried out by Ukraine once again targeted exclusively peaceful civilians, apartment buildings, and private homes, stated Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
"To the tunes of Eurovision songs, the Ukrainian regime has committed yet another mass terrorist attack using money from EU citizens,” underscored Zakharova.
She added that these terrorist acts — like those before them — are part of a long chain of crimes committed by Zelensky, his regime, and the “collective Western minority” that finances them.
In a single night, Russia’s air defense forces shot down 556 drones, about 130 of them in the Moscow region. Three people were killed during a drone attack on Khimki and Mytishchi in the Moscow region.
Russian Air Defense Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy 556 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
06:34 GMT
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