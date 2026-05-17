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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/russian-air-defense-systems-destroyed-556-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1124137105.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroyed 556 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroyed 556 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian air defense forces destroyed 556 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-05-17T06:34+0000
2026-05-17T06:34+0000
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"Between 10 p.m. [19:00 GMT] on May 16 and 7 a.m. [04:00 GMT] on May 17, air defense alert assets intercepted and destroyed 556 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Voronezh, Tula, Smolensk, Pskov, Lipetsk, Tver, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, the Moscow region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov Seas," the ministry said.
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Russian Air Defense Systems Destroyed 556 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

06:34 GMT 17.05.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryRussian Air Defense Forces
Russian Air Defense Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense forces destroyed 556 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Between 10 p.m. [19:00 GMT] on May 16 and 7 a.m. [04:00 GMT] on May 17, air defense alert assets intercepted and destroyed 556 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Voronezh, Tula, Smolensk, Pskov, Lipetsk, Tver, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, the Moscow region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov Seas," the ministry said.
A man launches a drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 264 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
8 May, 05:39 GMT
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