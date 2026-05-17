Russian Air Defense Systems Destroyed 556 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryRussian Air Defense Forces
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense forces destroyed 556 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Between 10 p.m. [19:00 GMT] on May 16 and 7 a.m. [04:00 GMT] on May 17, air defense alert assets intercepted and destroyed 556 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Voronezh, Tula, Smolensk, Pskov, Lipetsk, Tver, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, the Moscow region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov Seas," the ministry said.