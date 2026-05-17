https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/harbin-kicks-off-annual-russia-china-expo-in-milestone-year-1124138523.html

Harbin Kicks off Annual Russia-China Expo in Milestone Year

Harbin Kicks off Annual Russia-China Expo in Milestone Year

Sputnik International

The tenth Russia-China EXPO is underway from May 17 to 21, filling 12,000 square meters of venue with exhibitors and officials from 16 Russian regions.

2026-05-17T14:17+0000

2026-05-17T14:17+0000

2026-05-17T14:17+0000

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The opening ceremony featured Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Zhang Guoqing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia-china-relations-encompass-many-dimensions---kremlin-1124130795.html

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Russia-China EXPO Sputnik International Tenth Russia-China EXPO starts 2026-05-17T14:17+0000 true PT1M19S

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