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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/harbin-kicks-off-annual-russia-china-expo-in-milestone-year-1124138523.html
Harbin Kicks off Annual Russia-China Expo in Milestone Year
Harbin Kicks off Annual Russia-China Expo in Milestone Year
Sputnik International
The tenth Russia-China EXPO is underway from May 17 to 21, filling 12,000 square meters of venue with exhibitors and officials from 16 Russian regions.
2026-05-17T14:17+0000
2026-05-17T14:17+0000
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The opening ceremony featured Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Zhang Guoqing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia-china-relations-encompass-many-dimensions---kremlin-1124130795.html
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Harbin Kicks off Annual Russia-China Expo in Milestone Year

14:17 GMT 17.05.2026
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The tenth Russia-China EXPO is underway from May 17 to 21, filling 12,000 square meters of venue with exhibitors and officials from 16 Russian regions.
The opening ceremony featured Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Zhang Guoqing.
“This needs to continue, we need to keep exchanging technologies, because technology is essentially what enables countries to develop in the modern world,” Trutnev said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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Russia-China Relations Encompass Many Dimensions - Kremlin
15 May, 09:26 GMT
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