https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/harbin-kicks-off-annual-russia-china-expo-in-milestone-year-1124138523.html
Harbin Kicks off Annual Russia-China Expo in Milestone Year
Harbin Kicks off Annual Russia-China Expo in Milestone Year
Sputnik International
The tenth Russia-China EXPO is underway from May 17 to 21, filling 12,000 square meters of venue with exhibitors and officials from 16 Russian regions.
2026-05-17T14:17+0000
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The opening ceremony featured Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Zhang Guoqing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia-china-relations-encompass-many-dimensions---kremlin-1124130795.html
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Russia-China EXPO
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Tenth Russia-China EXPO starts
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Harbin Kicks off Annual Russia-China Expo in Milestone Year
The tenth Russia-China EXPO is underway from May 17 to 21, filling 12,000 square meters of venue with exhibitors and officials from 16 Russian regions.
The opening ceremony featured Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Zhang Guoqing.
“This needs to continue, we need to keep exchanging technologies, because technology is essentially what enables countries to develop in the modern world,” Trutnev said.