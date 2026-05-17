https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/russian-athletes-set-two-new-world-records-1124138095.html
Russian Athletes Set Two New World Records
Russian Athletes Set Two New World Records
Sputnik International
Russian athlete David Shamey has set new Russian and world records in the push press with a ball dumbbell, while athlete Ramil Ramazanov set a record in the overhead lift of a giant dumbbell, Mikhail Paller, president of the international Bogatyr movement and the All-Russian public organization "Strongest Nation of the World," told RIA Novosti on Sunday.
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"Our athlete David Shamey set a Russian and world record in pushing out a ball dumbbell weighing 147.5 kilograms [325.2 pounds]. The record is dedicated to the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory," Paller said.The previous record in this discipline was 146 kilograms and belonged to Polish athlete Mateusz Kieliszkowski, the official said.In addition, Ramazanov set a Russian and world record in the absolute weight category among athletes over the age of 40 by lifting and holding a 120-kilogram giant dumbbell overhead with one hand, Paller said. Previously, the heaviest giant dumbbell lifted overhead in this category weighed only 100 kilograms, he said.The records have been established and officially registered, Paller said. The achievements were recorded in the Russian city of Tula.
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Russian athletes smash two world records
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Russian athletes smash two world records
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Russian Athletes Set Two New World Records
12:37 GMT 17.05.2026 (Updated: 13:58 GMT 17.05.2026)
Russian athlete David Shamey has set new world record in the push press with a ball dumbbell, while athlete Ramil Ramazanov set a record in the overhead lift of a giant dumbbell, Mikhail Paller, president of the international Bogatyr movement and the All-Russian public organization "Strongest Nation of the World," told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Our athlete David Shamey set a Russian and world record in pushing out a ball dumbbell weighing 147.5 kilograms [325.2 pounds].
The record is dedicated to the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory," Paller said.
The previous record in this discipline was 146 kilograms and belonged to Polish athlete Mateusz Kieliszkowski, the official said.
In addition, Ramazanov set a Russian and world record in the absolute weight category among athletes over the age of 40 by lifting and holding a 120-kilogram giant dumbbell overhead with one hand, Paller said.
Previously, the heaviest giant dumbbell lifted overhead in this category weighed only 100 kilograms, he said.
The records have been established and officially registered, Paller said.
The achievements were recorded in the Russian city of Tula.