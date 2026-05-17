https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/russian-athletes-set-two-new-world-records-1124138095.html

Russian Athletes Set Two New World Records

Russian Athletes Set Two New World Records

Sputnik International

Russian athlete David Shamey has set new Russian and world records in the push press with a ball dumbbell, while athlete Ramil Ramazanov set a record in the overhead lift of a giant dumbbell, Mikhail Paller, president of the international Bogatyr movement and the All-Russian public organization "Strongest Nation of the World," told RIA Novosti on Sunday.

2026-05-17T12:37+0000

2026-05-17T12:37+0000

2026-05-17T13:58+0000

russia

sport

russia

world record

athletes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/11/1124137929_0:285:900:791_1920x0_80_0_0_907ecb03ff558372ab3c786f87fd6663.jpg

"Our athlete David Shamey set a Russian and world record in pushing out a ball dumbbell weighing 147.5 kilograms [325.2 pounds]. The record is dedicated to the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory," Paller said.The previous record in this discipline was 146 kilograms and belonged to Polish athlete Mateusz Kieliszkowski, the official said.In addition, Ramazanov set a Russian and world record in the absolute weight category among athletes over the age of 40 by lifting and holding a 120-kilogram giant dumbbell overhead with one hand, Paller said. Previously, the heaviest giant dumbbell lifted overhead in this category weighed only 100 kilograms, he said.The records have been established and officially registered, Paller said. The achievements were recorded in the Russian city of Tula.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/putin-iocs-actions-exposed-corruption-among-international-sports-officials-1124026782.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian athletes smash two world records Sputnik International Russian athletes smash two world records 2026-05-17T12:37+0000 true PT0M22S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sport, russia, world record, athletes