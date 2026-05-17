https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/shipping-firms-scramble-for-emergency-truck-routes-amid-hormuz-crisis-1124137547.html

Shipping Firms Scramble for Emergency Truck Routes Amid Hormuz Crisis

Shipping Firms Scramble for Emergency Truck Routes Amid Hormuz Crisis

Sputnik International

The US-Israeli war on Iran has triggered a logistics shockwave — and the Gulf is now paying the price.

2026-05-17T10:59+0000

2026-05-17T10:59+0000

2026-05-17T10:59+0000

world

middle east

strait of hormuz

global trade

us

israel

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124009924_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6df9dc2bbd8166f320440277e543cd.jpg

The Strait of Hormuz squeeze has forced shipping companies to scramble to move cargo by land, reports the FT.However, trucks can replace only a tiny fraction of the capacity handled by container ships moving through Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/iran-warns-us-bound-to-drown-in-strait-of-hormuz-quagmire-1124078793.html

strait of hormuz

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, strait of hormuz, global trade, us, israel, iran