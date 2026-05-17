https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/shipping-firms-scramble-for-emergency-truck-routes-amid-hormuz-crisis-1124137547.html
Shipping Firms Scramble for Emergency Truck Routes Amid Hormuz Crisis
Shipping Firms Scramble for Emergency Truck Routes Amid Hormuz Crisis
Sputnik International
The US-Israeli war on Iran has triggered a logistics shockwave — and the Gulf is now paying the price.
2026-05-17T10:59+0000
2026-05-17T10:59+0000
2026-05-17T10:59+0000
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The Strait of Hormuz squeeze has forced shipping companies to scramble to move cargo by land, reports the FT.However, trucks can replace only a tiny fraction of the capacity handled by container ships moving through Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/iran-warns-us-bound-to-drown-in-strait-of-hormuz-quagmire-1124078793.html
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middle east, strait of hormuz, global trade, us, israel, iran
middle east, strait of hormuz, global trade, us, israel, iran
Shipping Firms Scramble for Emergency Truck Routes Amid Hormuz Crisis
The US-Israeli war on Iran has triggered a logistics shockwave — and the Gulf is now paying the price.
The Strait of Hormuz squeeze has forced shipping companies to scramble to move cargo by land, reports the FT.
Businesses now face exploding costs, delays stretching for months, and mounting supply shortages.
Freight rates on the Shanghai–Gulf route have surged to record levels overtaking the COVID era chaos
Shipping a standard 20-foot container jumped from $980 before the conflict to more than $4,100 by mid-May (Clarksons Research)
Major carriers including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have launched emergency trucking corridors through Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and the UAE
Cargo is being rerouted through ports such as Fujairah, Yanbu and Jeddah before continuing overland by truck
However, trucks can replace only a tiny fraction of the capacity handled by container ships moving through Hormuz.
Deliveries of tea, salt and pulses to the Middle East are now delayed by up to 60 days, says Indian conglomerate Tata
Grain traders are redirecting cargo through Red Sea ports before moving it onward by truck
Fertilizer exporters moving shipments of up to 50,000 tons are forced to rely on trucks carrying 30 tons each
Transport costs in Saudi Arabia alone have jumped by $80–90 per ton