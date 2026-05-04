https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/iran-warns-us-bound-to-drown-in-strait-of-hormuz-quagmire-1124078793.html
Iran Warns US Bound to Drown in Strait of Hormuz 'Quagmire'
Iran Warns US Bound to Drown in Strait of Hormuz 'Quagmire'
Sputnik International
The United States risks getting stuck in a “quagmire” if it proceeds with an operation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.
2026-05-04T10:06+0000
2026-05-04T10:06+0000
2026-05-04T10:06+0000
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Baghaei noted that the global community does not think Washington can steer clear of its past errors, cautioning that the US risks becoming entangled in a predicament filled with repercussions not just for the region, but for America, and the world at large. He added that the United States should learn that it cannot speak to Iranians using the language of threats.Meanwhile, Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that Tehran is ready to respond militarily if US forces approach the Strait of Hormuz.The Iranian spokesman also said Tehran remains in constant contact with Russia and China, emphasizing that both countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council and play a crucial role in global and regional affairs. That said, he stressed that Iran must rely on its own capabilities to safeguard its interests, while continuing to bolster ties with Moscow and Beijing.US President Donald Trump earlier announced Project Freedom, an operation designed to extract vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, with the start set for Monday morning. US Central Command reports that military support for the effort will include destroyers, aircraft, and around 15,000 troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/iran-sends-14-point-peace-plan-to-us-trump-vows-to-review-it-1124075363.html
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Iran Warns US Bound to Drown in Strait of Hormuz 'Quagmire'
The United States could find itself trapped in a "quagmire" should it proceed with its military operation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
Baghaei noted that the global community does not think Washington can steer clear of its past errors, cautioning that the US risks becoming entangled in a predicament filled with repercussions not just for the region, but for America, and the world at large. He added that the United States should learn that it cannot speak to Iranians using the language of threats.
Meanwhile, Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that Tehran is ready to respond militarily if US forces approach the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iranian spokesman also said Tehran remains in constant contact with Russia and China, emphasizing that both countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council and play a crucial role in global and regional affairs. That said, he stressed that Iran must rely on its own capabilities to safeguard its interests, while continuing to bolster ties with Moscow and Beijing.
US President Donald Trump earlier announced Project Freedom
, an operation designed to extract vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, with the start set for Monday morning. US Central Command reports that military support for the effort will include destroyers, aircraft, and around 15,000 troops.