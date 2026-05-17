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Ukraine Loses Over 285 Soldiers to Russia's Vostok Battlegroup in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 285 Soldiers to Russia's Vostok Battlegroup in Past Day
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 285 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-05-17T09:43+0000
2026-05-17T09:43+0000
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"The enemy lost over 285 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, and one artillery piece," the ministry's statement read. This is in addition to over 280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, up to 155 by the Sever battlegroup, over 180 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 55 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
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Ukraine Loses Over 285 Soldiers to Russia's Vostok Battlegroup in Past Day

09:43 GMT 17.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo
Russian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 285 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The enemy lost over 285 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, and one artillery piece," the ministry's statement read.
This is in addition to over 280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, up to 155 by the Sever battlegroup, over 180 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 55 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
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