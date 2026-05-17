https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/ukraine-loses-over-285-soldiers-to-russias-vostok-battlegroup-in-past-day-1124137411.html

Ukraine Loses Over 285 Soldiers to Russia's Vostok Battlegroup in Past Day

Ukraine Loses Over 285 Soldiers to Russia's Vostok Battlegroup in Past Day

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost over 285 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-05-17T09:43+0000

2026-05-17T09:43+0000

2026-05-17T09:43+0000

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"The enemy lost over 285 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, and one artillery piece," the ministry's statement read. This is in addition to over 280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, up to 155 by the Sever battlegroup, over 180 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 55 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/russian-forces-liberate-borovaya-kutkovka-in-kharkov-region-1124134712.html

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