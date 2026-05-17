https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/us-aims-to-double-nuclear-submarine-production---document-1124137234.html
US Aims to Double Nuclear Submarine Production - Document
US Aims to Double Nuclear Submarine Production - Document
Sputnik International
The US Navy plans to procure at least three nuclear submarines annually, effectively doubling the current construction pace, according to the service’s annual shipbuilding plan reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-05-17T08:07+0000
2026-05-17T08:07+0000
2026-05-17T09:27+0000
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From fiscal years 2027 to 2031, the United States intends to build at least one Columbia‑class nuclear ballistic missile submarine and two Virginia‑class submarines each year, the documents showed. A total of $124.9 billion is earmarked for submarine construction over this period. Of that, $62 billion will fund five Columbia‑class boats, with the remainder allocated to ten Virginia‑class submarines. An additional $6.2 billion is to be invested in developing the shipbuilding industry. Over the past decade, US shipyards have delivered an average of just 1.4 attack submarines per year to the Navy. In 2024, the US Navy said that deliveries of Virginia‑class submarines would be delayed by two to three years, according to congressional documents reviewed by Sputnik.The accelerated submarine program comes as the US Navy confronts serious challenges with its overall fleet readiness, particularly amid the ongoing war with Iran.Examples include the USS Gerald R. Ford being taken out of action for repairs, highlighting vulnerabilities within the surface fleet during high-intensity operations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-secretary-of-navy-resigned---department-of-war-1124027858.html
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US Aims to Double Nuclear Submarine Production - Document
08:07 GMT 17.05.2026 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 17.05.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy plans to procure at least three nuclear submarines annually, effectively doubling the current construction pace, according to the service’s annual shipbuilding plan reviewed by Sputnik.
From fiscal years 2027 to 2031, the United States intends to build at least one Columbia‑class nuclear ballistic missile submarine and two Virginia‑class submarines each year, the documents showed.
A total of $124.9 billion is earmarked for submarine construction over this period. Of that, $62 billion will fund five Columbia‑class boats, with the remainder allocated to ten Virginia‑class submarines.
An additional $6.2 billion is to be invested in developing the shipbuilding industry.
Over the past decade, US shipyards have delivered an average of just 1.4 attack submarines per year to the Navy.
In 2024, the US Navy said that deliveries of Virginia‑class submarines would be delayed by two to three years, according to congressional documents reviewed by Sputnik.
The accelerated submarine program comes as the US Navy confronts serious challenges with its overall fleet readiness, particularly amid the ongoing war with Iran.
Examples include the USS Gerald R. Ford being taken out of action for repairs, highlighting vulnerabilities within the surface fleet during high-intensity operations.