https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/zelenskys-wife-faces-imminent-arrest--source-1124138830.html

Zelensky's Wife Faces Imminent Arrest – Source

Zelensky's Wife Faces Imminent Arrest – Source

Sputnik International

Ukraine's two main anti-corruption bodies - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) - have "more than enough grounds to detain Volodymyr Zelensky's wife," a security source told Sputnik.

2026-05-17T17:24+0000

2026-05-17T17:24+0000

2026-05-17T17:24+0000

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"A decision is currently being made on which criminal case to pursue first," the source said.The information is no secret to the head of the Ukrainian regime, who has already begun bargaining with Western partners and tightened his family's security, the source added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/ukraines-ex-energy-minister-detained-in-corruption-case-1123636989.html

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