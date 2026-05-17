https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/zelenskys-wife-faces-imminent-arrest--source-1124138830.html
Zelensky's Wife Faces Imminent Arrest – Source
Zelensky's Wife Faces Imminent Arrest – Source
Sputnik International
Ukraine's two main anti-corruption bodies - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) - have "more than enough grounds to detain Volodymyr Zelensky's wife," a security source told Sputnik.
2026-05-17T17:24+0000
2026-05-17T17:24+0000
2026-05-17T17:24+0000
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"A decision is currently being made on which criminal case to pursue first," the source said.The information is no secret to the head of the Ukrainian regime, who has already begun bargaining with Western partners and tightened his family's security, the source added.
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ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, investigation, arrest
Zelensky's Wife Faces Imminent Arrest – Source
Ukraine's two main anti-corruption bodies - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) - have "more than enough grounds to detain Volodymyr Zelensky's wife," a security source told Sputnik.
"A decision is currently being made on which criminal case to pursue first," the source said.
The information is no secret to the head of the Ukrainian regime, who has already begun bargaining with Western partners and tightened his family's security, the source added.