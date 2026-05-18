https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/belarus-begins-drills-of-units-for-use-of-nuclear-weapons-support---defense-ministry-1124140446.html

Belarus Begins Drills of Units for Use of Nuclear Weapons, Support - Defense Ministry

Belarus Begins Drills of Units for Use of Nuclear Weapons, Support - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Military units of Belarus for the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support have started military drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-05-18T09:13+0000

2026-05-18T09:13+0000

2026-05-18T09:13+0000

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"Today, in the interests of increasing the readiness of the armed forces for the use of modern weapons, including special ammunition, training of military units for the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support has begun under the leadership of the chief of the General Staff of the armed forces," the ministry wrote on Telegram. The purpose of the training is to improve the level of training of personnel, check the readiness of weapons and military equipment to perform tasks and organize combat use from unplanned areas, the statement read. The drills are planned and are not directed against third countries, the ministry added.

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