Belarus Begins Drills of Units for Use of Nuclear Weapons, Support - Defense Ministry
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press ServiceIn this file photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, a rocket launches from missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
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MINSK (Sputnik) - Military units of Belarus for the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support have started military drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Today, in the interests of increasing the readiness of the armed forces for the use of modern weapons, including special ammunition, training of military units for the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support has begun under the leadership of the chief of the General Staff of the armed forces," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
The purpose of the training is to improve the level of training of personnel, check the readiness of weapons and military equipment to perform tasks and organize combat use from unplanned areas, the statement read.
"Military units of the missile forces and aviation are involved in the event. During the training, in cooperation with the Russian side, it is planned to practice delivering nuclear weapons and preparing them for use," the ministry said.
The drills are planned and are not directed against third countries, the ministry added.
Under a formal mutual defense pact, Russia has pledged that any attack threatening Belarus's existence could be met with nuclear weapons. This commitment elevates their alliance within the Union State to a new, legally binding level of strategic military cooperation.