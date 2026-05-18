https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/equatorial-guinea-thanks-russia-for-sahel-stabilization-efforts---foreign-minister-1124145213.html
Equatorial Guinea Thanks Russia for Sahel Stabilization Efforts - Foreign Minister
Equatorial Guinea Thanks Russia for Sahel Stabilization Efforts - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Equatorial Guinea is grateful to Russia for its efforts to help normalize the situation in Africa's Sahel region, Equatorial Guinean Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue stated on Monday.
2026-05-18T14:55+0000
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"We discussed continuing mutual support at international forums. We thanked the Russian Federation for its peacekeeping role and the role it plays in strengthening security on our continent. You see what's happening in the Sahel," Angue said at a joint press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Equatorial Guinean minister elaborated on Moscow's contribution to resolving regional conflicts. Lavrov's StatementsEquatorial Guinea is interested in building floating nuclear power plants and will hold contacts with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom during a visit to Moscow, Lavrov said.The Equatorial Guinean minister and his delegation will hold consultations and negotiations with Rosatom leadership during their visit to Moscow, Lavrov added.Russia hopes that the President of Equatorial Guinea will personally attend the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow in October, Lavrov also said.All African Union member states have been invited, as well as leaders of subregional organizations and integration blocs on the African continent, and the leadership of the African Union itself, he said.
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sergey lavrov, russia, equatorial guinea, rosatom, african union (au)
Equatorial Guinea Thanks Russia for Sahel Stabilization Efforts - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Equatorial Guinea is grateful to Russia for its efforts to help normalize the situation in Africa's Sahel region, Equatorial Guinean Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue stated on Monday.
"We discussed continuing mutual support at international forums. We thanked the Russian Federation for its peacekeeping role and the role it plays in strengthening security on our continent. You see what's happening in the Sahel," Angue said at a joint press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The Equatorial Guinean minister elaborated on Moscow's contribution to resolving regional conflicts.
"Russia is making every effort to contain and help resolve this conflict. We know that unless we achieve stability and peace, it will be difficult to fight for our development. Therefore, we thank Russia for its participation in these efforts," Angue added.
Lavrov met with his Equatorial Guinean counterpart in Moscow earlier in the day. The two ministers previously met in December last year on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Partnership Forum ministerial conference.
Equatorial Guinea is interested in building floating nuclear power plants and will hold contacts with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom during a visit to Moscow, Lavrov said.
"The bilateral agenda focused on the need to make additional efforts to intensify trade and economic cooperation. Promising areas included the oil and gas industry, geological exploration, power generation, fisheries, and the nuclear industry, including the construction of small-capacity floating nuclear power plants," Lavrov said at the joint press conference following talks with his Equatorial Guinean counterpart, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.
The Equatorial Guinean minister and his delegation will hold consultations and negotiations with Rosatom leadership during their visit to Moscow, Lavrov added.
Russia hopes that the President of Equatorial Guinea will personally attend the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow in October, Lavrov also said.
"The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow this fall. We very much hope that the president of Equatorial Guinea will personally attend this event," Lavrov said at the joint press conference following talks with Equatorial Guinean Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.
All African Union member states have been invited, as well as leaders of subregional organizations and integration blocs on the African continent, and the leadership of the African Union itself, he said.
"I have no doubt that, as in previous years, the vast majority of states will be represented. I hope this will include participation at the highest level, as was the case during both the first and second summits," Lavrov added.
The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow from October 28-29. The participation of leaders from several countries has already been confirmed, Anatoly Bashkin, Director of the Department of African States of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik in April.