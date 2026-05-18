https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/equatorial-guinea-thanks-russia-for-sahel-stabilization-efforts---foreign-minister-1124145213.html

Equatorial Guinea Thanks Russia for Sahel Stabilization Efforts - Foreign Minister

Equatorial Guinea Thanks Russia for Sahel Stabilization Efforts - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Equatorial Guinea is grateful to Russia for its efforts to help normalize the situation in Africa's Sahel region, Equatorial Guinean Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue stated on Monday.

2026-05-18T14:55+0000

2026-05-18T14:55+0000

2026-05-18T14:55+0000

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sergey lavrov

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equatorial guinea

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"We discussed continuing mutual support at international forums. We thanked the Russian Federation for its peacekeeping role and the role it plays in strengthening security on our continent. You see what's happening in the Sahel," Angue said at a joint press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Equatorial Guinean minister elaborated on Moscow's contribution to resolving regional conflicts. Lavrov's StatementsEquatorial Guinea is interested in building floating nuclear power plants and will hold contacts with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom during a visit to Moscow, Lavrov said.The Equatorial Guinean minister and his delegation will hold consultations and negotiations with Rosatom leadership during their visit to Moscow, Lavrov added.Russia hopes that the President of Equatorial Guinea will personally attend the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow in October, Lavrov also said.All African Union member states have been invited, as well as leaders of subregional organizations and integration blocs on the African continent, and the leadership of the African Union itself, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/ukraine-deliberately-hits-residential-areas-without-military-objects-in-russia---lavrov-1124119095.html

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sergey lavrov, russia, equatorial guinea, rosatom, african union (au)