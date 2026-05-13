https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/ukraine-deliberately-hits-residential-areas-without-military-objects-in-russia---lavrov-1124119095.html

Ukraine Deliberately Hits Residential Areas Without Military Objects in Russia - Lavrov

Ukraine Deliberately Hits Residential Areas Without Military Objects in Russia - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Ukraine, especially recently, has been deliberately attacking residential areas in Russia without any military facilities for the purpose of provocation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2026-05-13T07:16+0000

2026-05-13T07:16+0000

2026-05-13T07:16+0000

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"In Russia, quite a lot of attacks happened, especially lately, by the Ukrainian terrorists that organized provocations on the Russian territory, deliberately sending their drones and missiles on civilian areas with no military infrastructure whatsoever," Lavrov said in an interview with the RT India broadcaster.One of the objectives of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran was to prevent the normalization of its relations with Arab countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."I have no doubt that when these plans of unleashing aggression against Iran were being hatched, one of the goals was to prevent the normalization of relations between Iran and Arabs," Lavrov said.No joint projects between Russia and the United States in various fields, the prospects of which have been discussed since Donald Trump became US president, are not being implemented in practice, despite the right words said about them by both Moscow and Washington, Lavrov said.If Japan is ready to buy oil from Russia, the Russian side traditionally does not link economic agreements with politics, Sergey Lavrov said."The Japanese touched upon this topic, but the foreign minister, well, the new foreign minister, [Toshimitsu] Motegi, who used to be foreign minister beforehand, he said that we will continue to put pressure on Russia, and we will stand with our Western colleagues as one, but we are having a hard time without the Russian oil. If they are ready to buy our oil, well, we have never turned economy and arrangements into politics," Lavrov said.India's interests in obtaining fuel from Russia will not be affected by unfair competition from the West, Sergey Lavrov said.Moscow has never been seen as failing to fulfill its obligations to India regarding the supply of energy resources, the minister added.The United States is trying to use sanctions to remove Russian energy companies Lukoil and Rosneft from all international business, Sergey Lavrov said.The US introduced sanctions against the two companies and their subsidiaries in late 2025."You have mentioned Lukoil and Rosneft, and they do not hide their goal to get rid of Luke oil and Rosneft, to take them out of international business," Lavrov said.The administration of US President Donald Trump continues the policy of the previous head of state, Joe Biden, towards Russia, with the only difference being that there is a dialogue with Moscow under Trump, the minister said.The United States is also trying to take control of the oil cooperation that Venezuela previously conducted with Russia's Rosneft, the minister said.The Eurasian continent still has a role to play in stabilizing the global situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."I think it [the Eurasian continent] is unique in the fact that it is not only the largest and the richest continent, but it is also the continent of several great civilizations, Indian, Chinese, Persian, ottoman and Russian. Of course, this continent, well, I am taking a long path towards answering the question, this continent is to play a great role in the stabilization of the international situation," Lavrov said.Russia, India and China will be able to play a special role in the formation of a mutual inter-civilizational dialogue in Eurasia, the minister added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/china-russia-india-cooperation-model-rapidly-evolves-into-worlds-leading-force-1123244839.html

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