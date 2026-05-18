International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/international-gymnastics-federation-allows-russian-gymnasts-to-compete-with-their-flag-and-anthem-1124139879.html
International Gymnastics Federation Allows Russian Gymnasts to Compete With Their Flag and Anthem
International Gymnastics Federation Allows Russian Gymnasts to Compete With Their Flag and Anthem
Sputnik International
The restrictions on Russian athletes were officially lifted during the Executive Committee meeting in Egypt.
2026-05-18T08:38+0000
2026-05-18T08:38+0000
world
russia
gymnastics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107759/68/1077596804_0:115:3436:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eb72701f6af8e9a4167187a5a4043e6c.jpg
FIG updated its previous neutral-status policy, clearing the way for full national representation.This ruling applies to junior and senior athletes in all five recognized gymnastics disciplines:Earlier this year, Russian junior rhythmic gymnasts were barred from the 2026 European Cup over bureaucratic delays.The Russian Gymnastics Federation had filed neutral-status applications for 8 athletes in late March and repeatedly requested expedited review—but approvals came only after the registration deadline and draw had passed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russian-rhythmic-gymnastics-juniors-sidelined-from-european-cup-over-bureaucratic-obstacles-1124038277.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107759/68/1077596804_441:0:3172:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac3b244148f9f8317f1d04424ca70896.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, gymnastics
russia, gymnastics

International Gymnastics Federation Allows Russian Gymnasts to Compete With Their Flag and Anthem

08:38 GMT 18.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankРоссийские спортсмены в финале командных соревнований на чемпионате мира по спортивной гимнастике в Штутгарте
Российские спортсмены в финале командных соревнований на чемпионате мира по спортивной гимнастике в Штутгарте - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The restrictions on Russian athletes were officially lifted during the Executive Committee meeting in Egypt.
FIG updated its previous neutral-status policy, clearing the way for full national representation.

This ruling applies to junior and senior athletes in all five recognized gymnastics disciplines:
Artistic Gymnastics
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Trampoline
Sports Aerobics
Sports Acrobatics
Earlier this year, Russian junior rhythmic gymnasts were barred from the 2026 European Cup over bureaucratic delays.

The Russian Gymnastics Federation had filed neutral-status applications for 8 athletes in late March and repeatedly requested expedited review—but approvals came only after the registration deadline and draw had passed.

In 2022, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status, without their national uniforms, over the Ukraine conflict.

Rhythmics Gymnastics. European Championships - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
World
Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Juniors Sidelined from European Cup Over Bureaucratic Obstacles
27 April, 06:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала