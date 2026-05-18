https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/international-gymnastics-federation-allows-russian-gymnasts-to-compete-with-their-flag-and-anthem-1124139879.html

International Gymnastics Federation Allows Russian Gymnasts to Compete With Their Flag and Anthem

International Gymnastics Federation Allows Russian Gymnasts to Compete With Their Flag and Anthem

Sputnik International

The restrictions on Russian athletes were officially lifted during the Executive Committee meeting in Egypt.

2026-05-18T08:38+0000

2026-05-18T08:38+0000

2026-05-18T08:38+0000

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FIG updated its previous neutral-status policy, clearing the way for full national representation.This ruling applies to junior and senior athletes in all five recognized gymnastics disciplines:Earlier this year, Russian junior rhythmic gymnasts were barred from the 2026 European Cup over bureaucratic delays.The Russian Gymnastics Federation had filed neutral-status applications for 8 athletes in late March and repeatedly requested expedited review—but approvals came only after the registration deadline and draw had passed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russian-rhythmic-gymnastics-juniors-sidelined-from-european-cup-over-bureaucratic-obstacles-1124038277.html

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