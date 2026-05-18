International Gymnastics Federation Allows Russian Gymnasts to Compete With Their Flag and Anthem
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankРоссийские спортсмены в финале командных соревнований на чемпионате мира по спортивной гимнастике в Штутгарте
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov/
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The restrictions on Russian athletes were officially lifted during the Executive Committee meeting in Egypt.
FIG updated its previous neutral-status policy, clearing the way for full national representation.
This ruling applies to junior and senior athletes in all five recognized gymnastics disciplines:
This ruling applies to junior and senior athletes in all five recognized gymnastics disciplines:
Artistic Gymnastics
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Trampoline
Sports Aerobics
Sports Acrobatics
Earlier this year, Russian junior rhythmic gymnasts were barred from the 2026 European Cup over bureaucratic delays.
The Russian Gymnastics Federation had filed neutral-status applications for 8 athletes in late March and repeatedly requested expedited review—but approvals came only after the registration deadline and draw had passed.
The Russian Gymnastics Federation had filed neutral-status applications for 8 athletes in late March and repeatedly requested expedited review—but approvals came only after the registration deadline and draw had passed.
In 2022, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status, without their national uniforms, over the Ukraine conflict.