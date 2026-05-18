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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/iran-ready-for-any-scenario-of-conflict-with-us---foreign-ministry-1124141917.html
Iran Ready for Any Scenario of Conflict With US - Foreign Ministry
Iran Ready for Any Scenario of Conflict With US - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran is prepared for any scenario in its conflict with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-05-18T10:42+0000
2026-05-18T10:42+0000
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Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the Pentagon had prepared a list of targets for strikes in Iran in case US President Donald Trump gave the order to resume attacks on the country. Iran and the US continue dialogue with Pakistan's mediation, the spokesman added. Furthermore, Iran continues to discuss with Oman the issue of developing a mechanism for navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he said. On Sunday, Trump called on Iran to hurry up with a deal with the US, saying time was of the essence. The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,000 people. The US and Iran announced a ceasefire on April 8. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/us-weighs-new-strikes-on-iran-as-tensions-rise--reports-1124139525.html
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Iran Ready for Any Scenario of Conflict With US - Foreign Ministry

10:42 GMT 18.05.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian army members march during Army Day parade at a military base
Iranian army members march during Army Day parade at a military base - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is prepared for any scenario in its conflict with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the Pentagon had prepared a list of targets for strikes in Iran in case US President Donald Trump gave the order to resume attacks on the country.
"We are ready for any scenario. The Iranian armed forces have demonstrated during the 40 days [of fighting that lasted before the start of the truce] that we will respond with full force to any reckless move," Baghaei told a briefing.
Iran and the US continue dialogue with Pakistan's mediation, the spokesman added.
Furthermore, Iran continues to discuss with Oman the issue of developing a mechanism for navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he said.
On Sunday, Trump called on Iran to hurry up with a deal with the US, saying time was of the essence.
The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,000 people. The US and Iran announced a ceasefire on April 8. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Weighs New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Rise — Reports
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