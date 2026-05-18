https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/iran-ready-for-any-scenario-of-conflict-with-us---foreign-ministry-1124141917.html

Iran Ready for Any Scenario of Conflict With US - Foreign Ministry

Iran Ready for Any Scenario of Conflict With US - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iran is prepared for any scenario in its conflict with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

2026-05-18T10:42+0000

2026-05-18T10:42+0000

2026-05-18T10:42+0000

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Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the Pentagon had prepared a list of targets for strikes in Iran in case US President Donald Trump gave the order to resume attacks on the country. Iran and the US continue dialogue with Pakistan's mediation, the spokesman added. Furthermore, Iran continues to discuss with Oman the issue of developing a mechanism for navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he said. On Sunday, Trump called on Iran to hurry up with a deal with the US, saying time was of the essence. The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,000 people. The US and Iran announced a ceasefire on April 8. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/us-weighs-new-strikes-on-iran-as-tensions-rise--reports-1124139525.html

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