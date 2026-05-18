https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/us-weighs-new-strikes-on-iran-as-tensions-rise--reports-1124139525.html
US Weighs New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Rise — Reports
US Weighs New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Rise — Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump met with senior national security officials to discuss the next steps in the war against Iran, American media reported.
2026-05-18T04:21+0000
2026-05-18T04:21+0000
2026-05-18T04:21+0000
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The meeting reportedly included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff.According to the report, the Pentagon has prepared military target plans in case Trump decides to resume major combat operations, including possible strikes on Iranian energy and infrastructure sites.The developments come as Washington grows increasingly impatient over stalled talks and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continues to insist that the US and Israeli presence in the region is driving instability.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-calls-irans-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-conflict-unacceptable-1124109655.html
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us, donald trump, jd vance, tehran, cia, pentagon, war, aggression, war of aggression, israel, iran-israel row, us-iran relations
us, donald trump, jd vance, tehran, cia, pentagon, war, aggression, war of aggression, israel, iran-israel row, us-iran relations
US Weighs New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Rise — Reports
US President Donald Trump met with senior national security officials to discuss the next steps in the war against Iran, American media reported.
The meeting reportedly included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff.
According to the report, the Pentagon has prepared military target plans in case Trump decides to resume major combat operations, including possible strikes on Iranian energy and infrastructure sites.
“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking,” Trump wrote on social media, warning Tehran to act “FAST.”
The developments come as Washington grows increasingly impatient over stalled talks and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continues to insist that the US and Israeli presence in the region is driving instability.