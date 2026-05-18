https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/us-weighs-new-strikes-on-iran-as-tensions-rise--reports-1124139525.html

US Weighs New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Rise — Reports

US Weighs New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Rise — Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump met with senior national security officials to discuss the next steps in the war against Iran, American media reported.

2026-05-18T04:21+0000

2026-05-18T04:21+0000

2026-05-18T04:21+0000

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The meeting reportedly included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff.According to the report, the Pentagon has prepared military target plans in case Trump decides to resume major combat operations, including possible strikes on Iranian energy and infrastructure sites.The developments come as Washington grows increasingly impatient over stalled talks and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continues to insist that the US and Israeli presence in the region is driving instability.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-calls-irans-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-conflict-unacceptable-1124109655.html

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