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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/us-weighs-new-strikes-on-iran-as-tensions-rise--reports-1124139525.html
US Weighs New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Rise — Reports
US Weighs New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Rise — Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump met with senior national security officials to discuss the next steps in the war against Iran, American media reported.
2026-05-18T04:21+0000
2026-05-18T04:21+0000
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The meeting reportedly included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff.According to the report, the Pentagon has prepared military target plans in case Trump decides to resume major combat operations, including possible strikes on Iranian energy and infrastructure sites.The developments come as Washington grows increasingly impatient over stalled talks and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continues to insist that the US and Israeli presence in the region is driving instability.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/trump-calls-irans-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-conflict-unacceptable-1124109655.html
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US Weighs New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Rise — Reports

04:21 GMT 18.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinPresident Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
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US President Donald Trump met with senior national security officials to discuss the next steps in the war against Iran, American media reported.
The meeting reportedly included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to the report, the Pentagon has prepared military target plans in case Trump decides to resume major combat operations, including possible strikes on Iranian energy and infrastructure sites.
“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking,” Trump wrote on social media, warning Tehran to act “FAST.”
The developments come as Washington grows increasingly impatient over stalled talks and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continues to insist that the US and Israeli presence in the region is driving instability.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Calls Iran's Response to US Proposal to End Conflict Unacceptable
11 May, 03:19 GMT
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