https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/leaving-west-behind-heavy-lift-aviation-becomes-another-sector-dominated-by-russia-and-china-1124145452.html

Leaving West Behind: Heavy-Lift Aviation Becomes Another Sector Dominated by Russia and China

Leaving West Behind: Heavy-Lift Aviation Becomes Another Sector Dominated by Russia and China

Sputnik International

A new helicopter designed by Russia’s Rostec Corporation and China’s Avicopter is breaking heavy-lift aviation barriers with an expected payload of up to 16 metric tons.

2026-05-18T15:09+0000

2026-05-18T15:09+0000

2026-05-18T15:09+0000

analysis

china

russia

dmiry drozdenko

mi-26

helicopter

rostec

avicopter

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Military analyst Dmitry Drozdenko explained to Sputnik that:China and Southeast Asia are a gigantic market for such heavy transport aircraft and the US and Europe simply won’t be able to compete with this new helicopter because they’ve got nothing comparable to offer, Drozdenko suggests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/china-russia-plan-to-further-promote-relations-to-higher-level---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124140687.html

china

russia

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china, russia, dmiry drozdenko, mi-26, helicopter, rostec, avicopter