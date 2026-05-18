https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/china-russia-plan-to-further-promote-relations-to-higher-level---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124140687.html
New Heights Ahead: China, Russia Agree to Further Bolster Partnership
New Heights Ahead: China, Russia Agree to Further Bolster Partnership
Sputnik International
Beijing and Moscow intend to continue to promote bilateral relations to an even higher level, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
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"Taking this opportunity, the parties intend to further advance bilateral relations to a deeper and higher level, bringing more stability and positive energy to the world," Guo Jiakun told reporters.Relations between China and Russia relations provide an important contribution to maintaining global strategic stability and international justice, Guo Jiakun also said.The countries' relations are developing in a healthy and stable way, the spokesman added.
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New Heights Ahead: China, Russia Agree to Further Bolster Partnership
09:17 GMT 18.05.2026 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 18.05.2026)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing and Moscow aim to keep promoting bilateral relations to an even higher level, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
"Taking this opportunity, the parties intend to further advance bilateral relations to a deeper and higher level, bringing more stability and positive energy to the world," Guo Jiakun told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China from May 19-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Commenting on the visit, the spokesman said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the countries' partnership and strategic cooperation.
Relations between China and Russia relations provide an important contribution to maintaining global strategic stability and international justice, Guo Jiakun also said.
"Cooperation [between China and Russia] in all areas continues to expand, bringing tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples, as well as making a significant contribution to ensuring global strategic stability and international justice," Guo Jiakun said, commenting on the upcoming visit of the Russian leader to China.
The countries' relations are developing in a healthy and stable way, the spokesman added.