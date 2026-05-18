International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/china-russia-plan-to-further-promote-relations-to-higher-level---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124140687.html
New Heights Ahead: China, Russia Agree to Further Bolster Partnership
New Heights Ahead: China, Russia Agree to Further Bolster Partnership
Sputnik International
Beijing and Moscow intend to continue to promote bilateral relations to an even higher level, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
2026-05-18T09:17+0000
2026-05-18T11:01+0000
world
china
russia
chinese foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg
"Taking this opportunity, the parties intend to further advance bilateral relations to a deeper and higher level, bringing more stability and positive energy to the world," Guo Jiakun told reporters.Relations between China and Russia relations provide an important contribution to maintaining global strategic stability and international justice, Guo Jiakun also said.The countries' relations are developing in a healthy and stable way, the spokesman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-ready-to-strengthen-cooperation-with-russia-in-various-spheres-1124111209.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a180b1bff675278781fdc646365b47ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, russia, chinese foreign ministry
china, russia, chinese foreign ministry

New Heights Ahead: China, Russia Agree to Further Bolster Partnership

09:17 GMT 18.05.2026 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 18.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankThe national flags of Russia and China
The national flags of Russia and China - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing and Moscow aim to keep promoting bilateral relations to an even higher level, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
"Taking this opportunity, the parties intend to further advance bilateral relations to a deeper and higher level, bringing more stability and positive energy to the world," Guo Jiakun told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China from May 19-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Commenting on the visit, the spokesman said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the countries' partnership and strategic cooperation.

Relations between China and Russia relations provide an important contribution to maintaining global strategic stability and international justice, Guo Jiakun also said.
"Cooperation [between China and Russia] in all areas continues to expand, bringing tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples, as well as making a significant contribution to ensuring global strategic stability and international justice," Guo Jiakun said, commenting on the upcoming visit of the Russian leader to China.
The countries' relations are developing in a healthy and stable way, the spokesman added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
World
China Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia in Various Spheres
11 May, 09:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала