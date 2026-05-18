https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/china-russia-plan-to-further-promote-relations-to-higher-level---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124140687.html

New Heights Ahead: China, Russia Agree to Further Bolster Partnership

New Heights Ahead: China, Russia Agree to Further Bolster Partnership

Sputnik International

Beijing and Moscow intend to continue to promote bilateral relations to an even higher level, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

2026-05-18T09:17+0000

2026-05-18T09:17+0000

2026-05-18T11:01+0000

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"Taking this opportunity, the parties intend to further advance bilateral relations to a deeper and higher level, bringing more stability and positive energy to the world," Guo Jiakun told reporters.Relations between China and Russia relations provide an important contribution to maintaining global strategic stability and international justice, Guo Jiakun also said.The countries' relations are developing in a healthy and stable way, the spokesman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-ready-to-strengthen-cooperation-with-russia-in-various-spheres-1124111209.html

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