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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/most-foreign-mercenaries-in-ukrainian-army-seen-in-kharkov-direction---russian-official-1124140320.html
Kharkov Axis Crawling With Foreign Mercs Serving Ukraine - Russian Official
Kharkov Axis Crawling With Foreign Mercs Serving Ukraine - Russian Official
Sputnik International
The largest number of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) directions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large on the Ukrainian regime's crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik.
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"They are often rotated from one part of the front line to another, but quite a lot of them have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk directions. Men were seen and passports were found in the city of Chasov Yar and the settlement of Dmitrovo," Miroshnik said. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the Ukrainian authorities are using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine. Mercenaries themselves have complained in interviews about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/uk-mercenaries-eliminated-in-strike-on-ukraines-headquarters-near-nikolaev--underground-1123504088.html
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Kharkov Axis Crawling With Foreign Mercs Serving Ukraine - Russian Official

09:12 GMT 18.05.2026 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 18.05.2026)
© raoulduke_69"raoulduke_69" shares a picture on social media of a mercenary in Ukraine with an American flag, geotagged to Chasov Yar, April, 2024, The tattoos match those seen on Forward Observation Group's founder Derrick Bales. Published under fair use.
raoulduke_69 shares a picture on social media of a mercenary in Ukraine with an American flag, geotagged to Chasov Yar, April, 2024, The tattoos match those seen on Forward Observation Group's founder Derrick Bales. Published under fair use. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The largest number of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) directions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large on the Ukrainian regime's crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik.
"They are often rotated from one part of the front line to another, but quite a lot of them have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk directions. Men were seen and passports were found in the city of Chasov Yar and the settlement of Dmitrovo," Miroshnik said.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the Ukrainian authorities are using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine. Mercenaries themselves have complained in interviews about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UK Mercenaries Eliminated in Strike on Ukraine's Headquarters Near Nikolaev – Underground
21 January, 14:07 GMT
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