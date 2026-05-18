https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/most-foreign-mercenaries-in-ukrainian-army-seen-in-kharkov-direction---russian-official-1124140320.html
Kharkov Axis Crawling With Foreign Mercs Serving Ukraine - Russian Official
Kharkov Axis Crawling With Foreign Mercs Serving Ukraine - Russian Official
Sputnik International
The largest number of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) directions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large on the Ukrainian regime's crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik.
2026-05-18T09:12+0000
2026-05-18T09:12+0000
2026-05-18T11:33+0000
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"They are often rotated from one part of the front line to another, but quite a lot of them have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk directions. Men were seen and passports were found in the city of Chasov Yar and the settlement of Dmitrovo," Miroshnik said. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the Ukrainian authorities are using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine. Mercenaries themselves have complained in interviews about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
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Kharkov Axis Crawling With Foreign Mercs Serving Ukraine - Russian Official
09:12 GMT 18.05.2026 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 18.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The largest number of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) directions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large on the Ukrainian regime's crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik.
"They are often rotated from one part of the front line to another, but quite a lot of them have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk directions. Men were seen and passports were found in the city of Chasov Yar and the settlement of Dmitrovo," Miroshnik said.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the Ukrainian authorities are using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine. Mercenaries themselves have complained in interviews about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.