https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/most-foreign-mercenaries-in-ukrainian-army-seen-in-kharkov-direction---russian-official-1124140320.html

Kharkov Axis Crawling With Foreign Mercs Serving Ukraine - Russian Official

Kharkov Axis Crawling With Foreign Mercs Serving Ukraine - Russian Official

Sputnik International

The largest number of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) directions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large on the Ukrainian regime's crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik.

2026-05-18T09:12+0000

2026-05-18T09:12+0000

2026-05-18T11:33+0000

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russian defense ministry

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"They are often rotated from one part of the front line to another, but quite a lot of them have been spotted in the Kharkov and Krasnoarmeysk directions. Men were seen and passports were found in the city of Chasov Yar and the settlement of Dmitrovo," Miroshnik said. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the Ukrainian authorities are using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine. Mercenaries themselves have complained in interviews about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/uk-mercenaries-eliminated-in-strike-on-ukraines-headquarters-near-nikolaev--underground-1123504088.html

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