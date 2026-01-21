https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/uk-mercenaries-eliminated-in-strike-on-ukraines-headquarters-near-nikolaev--underground-1123504088.html
UK Mercenaries Eliminated in Strike on Ukraine's Headquarters Near Nikolaev – Underground
Mercenaries from the United Kingdom were eliminated following a strike on the Ukrainian armed forces' strategic naval operations headquarters near the city of Nikolaev, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergey Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"There is confirmed data on casualties among foreign military personnel – primarily British [mercenaries], whose presence at the facility has been repeatedly recorded," Lebedev said. Earlier in the day, Lebedev told Sputnik that a Ukrainian military headquarters for planning strategic naval operations and overseeing attacks on Russian ships in the area of the Crimea and the city of Novorossiysk was destroyed near Nikolaev.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Mercenaries from the United Kingdom were eliminated following a strike on the Ukrainian armed forces' strategic naval operations headquarters near the city of Nikolaev, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergey Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"There is confirmed data on casualties among foreign military personnel
– primarily British [mercenaries], whose presence at the facility has been repeatedly recorded," Lebedev said.
Earlier in the day, Lebedev told Sputnik that a Ukrainian military headquarters for planning strategic naval operations and overseeing attacks on Russian ships in the area of the Crimea and the city of Novorossiysk was destroyed near Nikolaev.
