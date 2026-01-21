https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/uk-mercenaries-eliminated-in-strike-on-ukraines-headquarters-near-nikolaev--underground-1123504088.html

UK Mercenaries Eliminated in Strike on Ukraine's Headquarters Near Nikolaev – Underground

Mercenaries from the United Kingdom were eliminated following a strike on the Ukrainian armed forces' strategic naval operations headquarters near the city of Nikolaev, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergey Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There is confirmed data on casualties among foreign military personnel – primarily British [mercenaries], whose presence at the facility has been repeatedly recorded," Lebedev said. Earlier in the day, Lebedev told Sputnik that a Ukrainian military headquarters for planning strategic naval operations and overseeing attacks on Russian ships in the area of the Crimea and the city of Novorossiysk was destroyed near Nikolaev.

