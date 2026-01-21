International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Mercenaries from the United Kingdom were eliminated following a strike on the Ukrainian armed forces' strategic naval operations headquarters near the city of Nikolaev, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergey Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"There is confirmed data on casualties among foreign military personnel – primarily British [mercenaries], whose presence at the facility has been repeatedly recorded," Lebedev said. Earlier in the day, Lebedev told Sputnik that a Ukrainian military headquarters for planning strategic naval operations and overseeing attacks on Russian ships in the area of the Crimea and the city of Novorossiysk was destroyed near Nikolaev.
14:07 GMT 21.01.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Mercenaries from the United Kingdom were eliminated following a strike on the Ukrainian armed forces' strategic naval operations headquarters near the city of Nikolaev, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergey Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"There is confirmed data on casualties among foreign military personnel – primarily British [mercenaries], whose presence at the facility has been repeatedly recorded," Lebedev said.
Earlier in the day, Lebedev told Sputnik that a Ukrainian military headquarters for planning strategic naval operations and overseeing attacks on Russian ships in the area of the Crimea and the city of Novorossiysk was destroyed near Nikolaev.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Cenotaphs of US Mercenaries Who Died in Ukraine Appearing in US
1 December 2025, 03:41 GMT
