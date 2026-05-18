https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/pakistan-iran-talks-covered-mediation-border-security-and-new-trade-corridors-expert-reveals-1124144903.html
Pakistan-Iran Talks Covered Mediation, Border Security, and New Trade Corridors, Expert Reveals
Pakistan-Iran Talks Covered Mediation, Border Security, and New Trade Corridors, Expert Reveals
Sputnik International
The Pezeshkian-Naqvi meeting took place in Tehran on May 17 and lasted approximately an hour and a half, according to press reports.
2026-05-18T14:47+0000
2026-05-18T14:47+0000
2026-05-18T14:47+0000
analysis
masoud pezeshkian
pakistan
iran
tehran
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/12/1124144441_0:50:3465:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_24c53879bee7fa451858f980dee16d14.jpg
Diplomatic mediation, border security, and new trade routes likely topped the agenda during a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, said Malik Ahmad Jalal, CEO of Cordoba Ventures, speaking to Sputnik.The Pezeshkian-Naqvi meeting took place in Tehran on May 17 and lasted approximately an hour and a half, according to press reports.Media outlets also revealed that Iran, through Pakistani intermediaries, conveyed an updated 14-point ceasefire offer to the United States.Wide-Ranging DialogueThe discussion was likely wide-ranging, Jalal said. The two sides may have addressed the rules and protocols for new trade routes launched earlier this year, which connect Iran's border with Pakistan's deep-sea ports.Ensuring these routes are operational and secure is vital for commercial cooperation, as they would facilitate trade and generate local employment on both sides, he noted.Barter Trade Among Key TopicsBarter trade was another possible issue. "The case for barter between Iran and Pakistan is simple and straightforward – we take Iranian oil which is needed in Pakistan and Iran takes from us agricultural produce, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals," Jalal said.Why Pakistan Benefits from Iran-US MediationFirst, Pakistan and Iran share deep historical and cultural ties; many of the region's historic kingdoms were Persian or of Turkic origin.Second, as a neighbor to Iran, Pakistan has a direct stake in preserving peace along their shared border.Third, US sanctions against Iran have prevented Pakistan from accessing the Iranian energy sector. The Iran–Pakistan "Peace Pipeline" project, designed to transport natural gas, remains dormant. Lifting these restrictions could alleviate many of the energy and LNG shortages Pakistan currently faces. Finally, Pakistan's role as a diplomatic mediator bolsters its international image, positioning the country as a contributor to regional stability.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/pakistan-throws-open-its-gates-for-irans-transit-trade-to-third-countries-1124049289.html
pakistan
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/12/1124144441_368:0:3099:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_798a387d5e677cb20e2b01ca10b53890.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
masoud pezeshkian, pakistan, iran, tehran, sputnik
masoud pezeshkian, pakistan, iran, tehran, sputnik
Pakistan-Iran Talks Covered Mediation, Border Security, and New Trade Corridors, Expert Reveals
The Pezeshkian-Naqvi meeting took place in Tehran on May 17 and lasted approximately an hour and a half, according to press reports.
Diplomatic mediation, border security, and new trade routes likely topped the agenda during a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, said Malik Ahmad Jalal, CEO of Cordoba Ventures, speaking to Sputnik.
The Pezeshkian-Naqvi meeting took place in Tehran on May 17 and lasted approximately an hour and a half, according to press reports.
Media outlets also revealed that Iran, through Pakistani intermediaries, conveyed an updated 14-point ceasefire offer to the United States.
The discussion was likely wide-ranging, Jalal said. The two sides may have addressed the rules and protocols for new trade routes launched earlier this year, which connect Iran's border with Pakistan's deep-sea ports.
"Some of the most critical ones are Gwadar to Gabd route, the Taftan route and the Kohak-Cheedgi in Panjur area," Jalal specified.
Ensuring these routes are operational and secure is vital for commercial cooperation, as they would facilitate trade and generate local employment on both sides, he noted.
Barter Trade Among Key Topics
Barter trade was another possible issue. "The case for barter between Iran and Pakistan is simple and straightforward – we take Iranian oil which is needed in Pakistan and Iran takes from us agricultural produce, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals," Jalal said.
Why Pakistan Benefits from Iran-US Mediation
"Pakistan gains a number of things from its Iran-US diplomatic mediation," Jalal remarked, delving into the details and reasons.
First, Pakistan and Iran share deep historical and cultural ties; many of the region's historic kingdoms were Persian or of Turkic origin.
Second, as a neighbor to Iran, Pakistan has a direct stake in preserving peace along their shared border.
Third, US sanctions against Iran have prevented Pakistan from accessing the Iranian energy sector. The Iran–Pakistan "Peace Pipeline" project, designed to transport natural gas, remains dormant. Lifting these restrictions could alleviate many of the energy and LNG shortages Pakistan currently faces.
Finally, Pakistan's role as a diplomatic mediator bolsters its international image, positioning the country as a contributor to regional stability.