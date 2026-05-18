https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/pakistan-iran-talks-covered-mediation-border-security-and-new-trade-corridors-expert-reveals-1124144903.html

Pakistan-Iran Talks Covered Mediation, Border Security, and New Trade Corridors, Expert Reveals

Pakistan-Iran Talks Covered Mediation, Border Security, and New Trade Corridors, Expert Reveals

Sputnik International

The Pezeshkian-Naqvi meeting took place in Tehran on May 17 and lasted approximately an hour and a half, according to press reports.

2026-05-18T14:47+0000

2026-05-18T14:47+0000

2026-05-18T14:47+0000

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Diplomatic mediation, border security, and new trade routes likely topped the agenda during a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, said Malik Ahmad Jalal, CEO of Cordoba Ventures, speaking to Sputnik.The Pezeshkian-Naqvi meeting took place in Tehran on May 17 and lasted approximately an hour and a half, according to press reports.Media outlets also revealed that Iran, through Pakistani intermediaries, conveyed an updated 14-point ceasefire offer to the United States.Wide-Ranging DialogueThe discussion was likely wide-ranging, Jalal said. The two sides may have addressed the rules and protocols for new trade routes launched earlier this year, which connect Iran's border with Pakistan's deep-sea ports.Ensuring these routes are operational and secure is vital for commercial cooperation, as they would facilitate trade and generate local employment on both sides, he noted.Barter Trade Among Key TopicsBarter trade was another possible issue. "The case for barter between Iran and Pakistan is simple and straightforward – we take Iranian oil which is needed in Pakistan and Iran takes from us agricultural produce, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals," Jalal said.Why Pakistan Benefits from Iran-US MediationFirst, Pakistan and Iran share deep historical and cultural ties; many of the region's historic kingdoms were Persian or of Turkic origin.Second, as a neighbor to Iran, Pakistan has a direct stake in preserving peace along their shared border.Third, US sanctions against Iran have prevented Pakistan from accessing the Iranian energy sector. The Iran–Pakistan "Peace Pipeline" project, designed to transport natural gas, remains dormant. Lifting these restrictions could alleviate many of the energy and LNG shortages Pakistan currently faces. Finally, Pakistan's role as a diplomatic mediator bolsters its international image, positioning the country as a contributor to regional stability.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/pakistan-throws-open-its-gates-for-irans-transit-trade-to-third-countries-1124049289.html

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