International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/rostec-to-unveil-new-super-heavy-engine-in-coming-years---top-manager-1124140574.html
Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager
Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager
Sputnik International
Russia's Rostec is working on a new super-heavy engine and will unveil it in the coming years, Viktor Kladov, the state corporation's director of international cooperation, told Sputnik.
2026-05-18T09:15+0000
2026-05-18T09:15+0000
world
russia
china
rostec
viktor kladov
russia-china expo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381986_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_cb4a235e7fd2577b00ed681b985ff21b.jpg
"We are working on a super-heavy, super-powerful engine to replace the products of [the Ukrainian plant] Motor Sich, and we will launch the new engine in the coming years," Kladov said on the sidelines of the 10th Russia-China Expo in Harbin. The anniversary 10th Russia-China Expo is being held in Harbin from May 17 to 21, covering an area of ​​12,000 square meters, with 16 constituent entities of the Russian Federation participating. This year, the forum's slogan is "Trust. Cooperation. Mutual Benefit."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/rostec-unveils-new-swarm-busting-system-to-crush-fpv-drones-1124080542.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381986_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_182cc56ff9f0926bcabfe94ea655994b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, china, rostec, viktor kladov, russia-china expo
russia, china, rostec, viktor kladov, russia-china expo

Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager

09:15 GMT 18.05.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankA visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia
A visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
HARBIN, China (Sputnik) - Russia's Rostec is working on a new super-heavy engine and will unveil it in the coming years, Viktor Kladov, the state corporation's director of international cooperation, told Sputnik.
"We are working on a super-heavy, super-powerful engine to replace the products of [the Ukrainian plant] Motor Sich, and we will launch the new engine in the coming years," Kladov said on the sidelines of the 10th Russia-China Expo in Harbin.
The anniversary 10th Russia-China Expo is being held in Harbin from May 17 to 21, covering an area of ​​12,000 square meters, with 16 constituent entities of the Russian Federation participating. This year, the forum's slogan is "Trust. Cooperation. Mutual Benefit."
FPV drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2026
Military
Rostec Unveils New Swarm Busting System to Crush FPV Drones
5 May, 07:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала