https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/rostec-to-unveil-new-super-heavy-engine-in-coming-years---top-manager-1124140574.html
Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager
Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager
Sputnik International
Russia's Rostec is working on a new super-heavy engine and will unveil it in the coming years, Viktor Kladov, the state corporation's director of international cooperation, told Sputnik.
2026-05-18T09:15+0000
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"We are working on a super-heavy, super-powerful engine to replace the products of [the Ukrainian plant] Motor Sich, and we will launch the new engine in the coming years," Kladov said on the sidelines of the 10th Russia-China Expo in Harbin. The anniversary 10th Russia-China Expo is being held in Harbin from May 17 to 21, covering an area of 12,000 square meters, with 16 constituent entities of the Russian Federation participating. This year, the forum's slogan is "Trust. Cooperation. Mutual Benefit."
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Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager
HARBIN, China (Sputnik) - Russia's Rostec is working on a new super-heavy engine and will unveil it in the coming years, Viktor Kladov, the state corporation's director of international cooperation, told Sputnik.
"We are working on a super-heavy, super-powerful engine to replace the products of [the Ukrainian plant] Motor Sich, and we will launch the new engine in the coming years," Kladov said on the sidelines of the 10th Russia-China Expo in Harbin.
The anniversary 10th Russia-China Expo is being held in Harbin from May 17 to 21, covering an area of 12,000 square meters, with 16 constituent entities of the Russian Federation participating. This year, the forum's slogan is "Trust. Cooperation. Mutual Benefit."