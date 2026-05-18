https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/rostec-to-unveil-new-super-heavy-engine-in-coming-years---top-manager-1124140574.html

Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager

Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager

Sputnik International

Russia's Rostec is working on a new super-heavy engine and will unveil it in the coming years, Viktor Kladov, the state corporation's director of international cooperation, told Sputnik.

2026-05-18T09:15+0000

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2026-05-18T09:15+0000

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"We are working on a super-heavy, super-powerful engine to replace the products of [the Ukrainian plant] Motor Sich, and we will launch the new engine in the coming years," Kladov said on the sidelines of the 10th Russia-China Expo in Harbin. The anniversary 10th Russia-China Expo is being held in Harbin from May 17 to 21, covering an area of ​​12,000 square meters, with 16 constituent entities of the Russian Federation participating. This year, the forum's slogan is "Trust. Cooperation. Mutual Benefit."

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