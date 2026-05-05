https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/rostec-unveils-new-swarm-busting-system-to-crush-fpv-drones-1124080542.html

Rostec Unveils New Swarm Busting System to Crush FPV Drones

Rostec Unveils New Swarm Busting System to Crush FPV Drones

Sputnik International

Russian state tech corporation Rostec has developed a new solution to disrupt mass FPV drone attacks, the corporation said on Tuesday.

2026-05-05T07:47+0000

2026-05-05T07:47+0000

2026-05-05T07:47+0000

military

rostec

ruselectronics

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drone warfare

uav

anti-uav

uavs

russia

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The Ruselectronics holding has expanded its SERP counter-drone systems with a new product built to protect vehicles from FPV drones, which are increasingly used as kamikaze drones.Designed to effectively counter drones that threaten mobile targets, the SERP‑FPV system offers rapid deployment and high signal‑suppression efficiency. It operates across the most common FPV control frequencies, including civilian bands.The system can generate directional jamming to neutralize individual drones or omnidirectional interference to repel swarm attacks.According to Natalia Kotlyar of the Vector Research Institute, drone operators often modify their devices to function along non‑standard frequencies in an effort to bypass electronic warfare systems. However, the SERP systems are still capable of suppressing any signal that falls within their operating range.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/europes-drone-pipeline-to-ukraine-could-soon-be-in-russias-crosshairs---analyst-1123997956.html

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rostec, ruselectronics, drone, drone warfare, uav, anti-uav, uavs, russia