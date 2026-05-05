International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/rostec-unveils-new-swarm-busting-system-to-crush-fpv-drones-1124080542.html
Rostec Unveils New Swarm Busting System to Crush FPV Drones
Rostec Unveils New Swarm Busting System to Crush FPV Drones
Sputnik International
Russian state tech corporation Rostec has developed a new solution to disrupt mass FPV drone attacks, the corporation said on Tuesday.
2026-05-05T07:47+0000
2026-05-05T07:47+0000
military
rostec
ruselectronics
drone
drone warfare
uav
anti-uav
uavs
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117384627_0:173:3026:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_324cfcb7c69545f16318127307e4a93e.jpg
The Ruselectronics holding has expanded its SERP counter-drone systems with a new product built to protect vehicles from FPV drones, which are increasingly used as kamikaze drones.Designed to effectively counter drones that threaten mobile targets, the SERP‑FPV system offers rapid deployment and high signal‑suppression efficiency. It operates across the most common FPV control frequencies, including civilian bands.The system can generate directional jamming to neutralize individual drones or omnidirectional interference to repel swarm attacks.According to Natalia Kotlyar of the Vector Research Institute, drone operators often modify their devices to function along non‑standard frequencies in an effort to bypass electronic warfare systems. However, the SERP systems are still capable of suppressing any signal that falls within their operating range.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/europes-drone-pipeline-to-ukraine-could-soon-be-in-russias-crosshairs---analyst-1123997956.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117384627_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8cf2e4fa38a02099242532db923fb32.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
rostec, ruselectronics, drone, drone warfare, uav, anti-uav, uavs, russia
rostec, ruselectronics, drone, drone warfare, uav, anti-uav, uavs, russia

Rostec Unveils New Swarm Busting System to Crush FPV Drones

07:47 GMT 05.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankFPV drone. File photo
FPV drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Rostec, Russia's state technology corporation, announced Tuesday that it has developed a new system to counter mass FPV drone attacks.
The Ruselectronics holding has expanded its SERP counter-drone systems with a new product built to protect vehicles from FPV drones, which are increasingly used as kamikaze drones.
Designed to effectively counter drones that threaten mobile targets, the SERP‑FPV system offers rapid deployment and high signal‑suppression efficiency. It operates across the most common FPV control frequencies, including civilian bands.
The system can generate directional jamming to neutralize individual drones or omnidirectional interference to repel swarm attacks.
According to Natalia Kotlyar of the Vector Research Institute, drone operators often modify their devices to function along non‑standard frequencies in an effort to bypass electronic warfare systems. However, the SERP systems are still capable of suppressing any signal that falls within their operating range.
An instructor from the Ukrainian company General Cherry demonstrates the operation of an anti-air interceptor drone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
Analysis
Europe’s Drone Pipeline to Ukraine Could Soon Be In Russia’s Crosshairs - Analyst
16 April, 14:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала