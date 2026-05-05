https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/rostec-unveils-new-swarm-busting-system-to-crush-fpv-drones-1124080542.html
Rostec Unveils New Swarm Busting System to Crush FPV Drones
Rostec Unveils New Swarm Busting System to Crush FPV Drones
Sputnik International
Russian state tech corporation Rostec has developed a new solution to disrupt mass FPV drone attacks, the corporation said on Tuesday.
2026-05-05T07:47+0000
2026-05-05T07:47+0000
2026-05-05T07:47+0000
military
rostec
ruselectronics
drone
drone warfare
uav
anti-uav
uavs
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117384627_0:173:3026:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_324cfcb7c69545f16318127307e4a93e.jpg
The Ruselectronics holding has expanded its SERP counter-drone systems with a new product built to protect vehicles from FPV drones, which are increasingly used as kamikaze drones.Designed to effectively counter drones that threaten mobile targets, the SERP‑FPV system offers rapid deployment and high signal‑suppression efficiency. It operates across the most common FPV control frequencies, including civilian bands.The system can generate directional jamming to neutralize individual drones or omnidirectional interference to repel swarm attacks.According to Natalia Kotlyar of the Vector Research Institute, drone operators often modify their devices to function along non‑standard frequencies in an effort to bypass electronic warfare systems. However, the SERP systems are still capable of suppressing any signal that falls within their operating range.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/europes-drone-pipeline-to-ukraine-could-soon-be-in-russias-crosshairs---analyst-1123997956.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117384627_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8cf2e4fa38a02099242532db923fb32.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rostec, ruselectronics, drone, drone warfare, uav, anti-uav, uavs, russia
rostec, ruselectronics, drone, drone warfare, uav, anti-uav, uavs, russia
Rostec Unveils New Swarm Busting System to Crush FPV Drones
Rostec, Russia's state technology corporation, announced Tuesday that it has developed a new system to counter mass FPV drone attacks.
The Ruselectronics holding has expanded its SERP counter-drone systems with a new product built to protect vehicles from FPV drones
, which are increasingly used as kamikaze drones.
Designed to effectively counter drones that threaten mobile targets, the SERP‑FPV system offers rapid deployment and high signal‑suppression efficiency. It operates across the most common FPV control frequencies, including civilian bands.
The system can generate directional jamming to neutralize individual drones or omnidirectional interference to repel swarm attacks.
According to Natalia Kotlyar of the Vector Research Institute, drone operators often modify their devices to function along non‑standard frequencies in an effort to bypass electronic warfare systems. However, the SERP systems are still capable of suppressing any signal that falls within their operating range.