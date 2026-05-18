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Russia, China Developing Next-Gen Heavy Helicopter
Russia, China Developing Next-Gen Heavy Helicopter
Sputnik International
This landmark project will deliver China a modern heavy helicopter tailored to its needs.
2026-05-18T08:13+0000
2026-05-18T08:13+0000
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“It will be a sensation when this jointly developed new helicopter enters the market,” Rostec’s Director for International Cooperation, Viktor Kladov, tells Sputnik.Kladov emphasized this is not just cooperation but full joint development and future joint production of a highly in-demand machine.
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Russia, China Developing Next-Gen Heavy Helicopter

08:13 GMT 18.05.2026
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov / Go to the mediabankRussia's Ka-52 helicopter. File photo
Russia's Ka-52 helicopter. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
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This landmark project will deliver China a modern heavy helicopter tailored to its needs.
It will be a sensation when this jointly developed new helicopter enters the market,” Rostec’s Director for International Cooperation, Viktor Kladov, tells Sputnik.
The new aircraft will have a 14–16 ton payload (heavier than Mi-171’s 10–12 tons, lighter than Mi-26’s 20 tons)
China’s Avicopter leads the design, while Rostec develops critical components including the gearbox and transmission
The project has passed state audit in China and is moving toward joint production
The helicopter is seen as vital for operations in Tibet and other high-altitude regions where China needs enhanced heavy-lift capabilities
Kladov emphasized this is not just cooperation but full joint development and future joint production of a highly in-demand machine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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