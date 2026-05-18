https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/russia-china-developing-next-gen-heavy-helicopter--1124139711.html

Russia, China Developing Next-Gen Heavy Helicopter

Russia, China Developing Next-Gen Heavy Helicopter

Sputnik International

This landmark project will deliver China a modern heavy helicopter tailored to its needs.

2026-05-18T08:13+0000

2026-05-18T08:13+0000

2026-05-18T08:13+0000

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“It will be a sensation when this jointly developed new helicopter enters the market,” Rostec’s Director for International Cooperation, Viktor Kladov, tells Sputnik.Kladov emphasized this is not just cooperation but full joint development and future joint production of a highly in-demand machine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia-china-relations-encompass-many-dimensions---kremlin-1124130795.html

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