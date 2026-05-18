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Russia's External Debt as of April 1 at $308.8Bln, Decreases by 3.3% in Q1 - Central Bank
Russia's External Debt as of April 1 at $308.8Bln, Decreases by 3.3% in Q1 - Central Bank
Sputnik International
Russia's external debt as of April 1 amounted to $308.8 billion and decreased by $10.5 billion, or 3.3%, in the first quarter, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday.
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"According to the Russian Central Bank's estimates, Russia's external debt as of April 1, 2026, amounted to $308.8 billion, a decrease of $10.5 billion, or 3.3%, since the beginning of 2026. The most significant decreases were in the external liabilities of other sectors and the banking system," the Bank of Russia said in its estimates. The current account surplus of Russia's balance of payments for January-March amounts to $12.2 billion against $18.4 billion a year earlier, the bank added.
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Russia's External Debt as of April 1 at $308.8Bln, Decreases by 3.3% in Q1 - Central Bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's external debt as of April 1 amounted to $308.8 billion and decreased by $10.5 billion, or 3.3%, in the first quarter, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday.
"According to the Russian Central Bank's estimates, Russia's external debt as of April 1, 2026, amounted to $308.8 billion, a decrease of $10.5 billion, or 3.3%, since the beginning of 2026. The most significant decreases were in the external liabilities of other sectors and the banking system," the Bank of Russia said in its estimates.
The current account surplus of Russia's balance of payments for January-March amounts to $12.2 billion against $18.4 billion a year earlier, the bank added.