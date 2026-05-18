https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/senate-official-blocks-1b-tied-to-ballroom-project--reports-1124139238.html

Senate Official Blocks $1B Tied to Ballroom Project — Reports

Senate Official Blocks $1B Tied to Ballroom Project — Reports

Sputnik International

The US Senate parliamentarian rejected a $1 billion funding provision for White House and Secret Service security that was partly connected to the planned White House ballroom, American media reported.

2026-05-18T04:17+0000

2026-05-18T04:17+0000

2026-05-18T04:17+0000

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The provision was part of a broader $72 billion package focused largely on immigration enforcement, but was ruled ineligible under budget reconciliation rules as written.The request reportedly included $220 million for White House complex “hardening,” including security upgrades linked to the ballroom, as well as funding for a visitor screening center and Secret Service needs.

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