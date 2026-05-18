Senate Official Blocks $1B Tied to Ballroom Project — Reports
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
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The US Senate parliamentarian rejected a $1 billion funding provision for White House and Secret Service security that was partly connected to the planned White House ballroom, American media reported.
The provision was part of a broader $72 billion package focused largely on immigration enforcement, but was ruled ineligible under budget reconciliation rules as written.
The request reportedly included $220 million for White House complex “hardening,” including security upgrades linked to the ballroom, as well as funding for a visitor screening center and Secret Service needs.
The request reportedly included $220 million for White House complex “hardening,” including security upgrades linked to the ballroom, as well as funding for a visitor screening center and Secret Service needs.
Some Republicans questioned the size of the request, with Sen. John Curtis saying: “If you’re asking me for a billion dollars, I have some really hard questions.”
26 April, 15:45 GMT