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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/senate-official-blocks-1b-tied-to-ballroom-project--reports-1124139238.html
Senate Official Blocks $1B Tied to Ballroom Project — Reports
Senate Official Blocks $1B Tied to Ballroom Project — Reports
Sputnik International
The US Senate parliamentarian rejected a $1 billion funding provision for White House and Secret Service security that was partly connected to the planned White House ballroom, American media reported.
2026-05-18T04:17+0000
2026-05-18T04:17+0000
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The provision was part of a broader $72 billion package focused largely on immigration enforcement, but was ruled ineligible under budget reconciliation rules as written.The request reportedly included $220 million for White House complex “hardening,” including security upgrades linked to the ballroom, as well as funding for a visitor screening center and Secret Service needs.
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Senate Official Blocks $1B Tied to Ballroom Project — Reports

04:17 GMT 18.05.2026
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
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The US Senate parliamentarian rejected a $1 billion funding provision for White House and Secret Service security that was partly connected to the planned White House ballroom, American media reported.
The provision was part of a broader $72 billion package focused largely on immigration enforcement, but was ruled ineligible under budget reconciliation rules as written.

The request reportedly included $220 million for White House complex “hardening,” including security upgrades linked to the ballroom, as well as funding for a visitor screening center and Secret Service needs.
Some Republicans questioned the size of the request, with Sen. John Curtis saying: “If you’re asking me for a billion dollars, I have some really hard questions.
President Donald Trump arrives at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
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