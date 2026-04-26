https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/trump-says-he-is-fine-after-shooting-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner-1124044895.html

Trump Says He is Fine After Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Trump Says He is Fine After Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said he was fine after a shooting incident at a reception he was attending.

2026-04-26T15:45+0000

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2026-04-26T15:45+0000

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“I’m okay. It was a very sad evening in many ways,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.He added that First Lady Melania Trump, who was also present at the reception, was doing well.Earlier, following the shooting, Trump said that a “militarily top secret” ballroom was needed to prevent similar incidents.The president added that construction should be carried out as quickly as possible.The shooting took place during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which Trump decided to attend for the first time across his two terms in office. Trump said he and members of his cabinet were safe, and that the suspect had been detained.Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of California.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/suspect-in-shooting-at-dinner-with-trump-targeted-white-house-officials---reports-1124043648.html

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