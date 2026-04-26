https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/trump-says-he-is-fine-after-shooting-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner-1124044895.html
Trump Says He is Fine After Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Trump Says He is Fine After Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he was fine after a shooting incident at a reception he was attending.
2026-04-26T15:45+0000
2026-04-26T15:45+0000
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“I’m okay. It was a very sad evening in many ways,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.He added that First Lady Melania Trump, who was also present at the reception, was doing well.Earlier, following the shooting, Trump said that a “militarily top secret” ballroom was needed to prevent similar incidents.The president added that construction should be carried out as quickly as possible.The shooting took place during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which Trump decided to attend for the first time across his two terms in office. Trump said he and members of his cabinet were safe, and that the suspect had been detained.Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of California.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/suspect-in-shooting-at-dinner-with-trump-targeted-white-house-officials---reports-1124043648.html
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us, melania trump, donald trump, california, truth social, shooting, white house
Trump Says He is Fine After Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
US President Donald Trump said he was fine after a shooting incident at a reception he was attending.
“I’m okay. It was a very sad evening in many ways,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
He added that First Lady Melania Trump, who was also present at the reception, was doing well.
“She’s doing great, I’m fine, and it was a very sad evening in many ways — and it was also an evening where a lot of people got together... So there was something very nice, I'll tell you,” the US president said.
Earlier, following the shooting, Trump said that a “militarily top secret” ballroom was needed to prevent similar incidents.
“This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The president added that construction should be carried out as quickly as possible.
The shooting took place during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner
, which Trump decided to attend for the first time across his two terms in office. Trump said he and members of his cabinet were safe, and that the suspect had been detained.
Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of California.