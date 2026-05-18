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Ukraine Confirms Spread of Hantavirus Among Its Soldiers
Ukraine Confirms Spread of Hantavirus Among Its Soldiers
Sputnik International
Ukraine has confirmed that hantavirus is widespread among the military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Sumy direction, Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.
2026-05-18T09:21+0000
2026-05-18T09:21+0000
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"Kiev doctor Irina Semenova stated that hantavirus is widespread among the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Sumy area. According to the medic, there are 'rodents, unsanitary conditions and weakened immunity' in the Ukrainian positions on this sector of the front, which contributes to the spread of the disease," the source said. Law enforcement agencies have previously told Sputnik that Ukrainian border guards in the Chernigov Region were suffering regular losses from hantavirus. Hantaviruses are a group of viruses transmitted to humans through contact with rodents. They can cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome and hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/biolabs-in-ukraine-secretly-developed-offensive-capabilities---us-ret-lt-col-1124134154.html
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Ukraine Confirms Spread of Hantavirus Among Its Soldiers

09:21 GMT 18.05.2026
© Sputnik / Denis Aslanov / Go to the mediabankUS Biolab
US Biolab - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has confirmed that hantavirus is widespread among the military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Sumy direction, Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.
"Kiev doctor Irina Semenova stated that hantavirus is widespread among the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Sumy area. According to the medic, there are 'rodents, unsanitary conditions and weakened immunity' in the Ukrainian positions on this sector of the front, which contributes to the spread of the disease," the source said.
Law enforcement agencies have previously told Sputnik that Ukrainian border guards in the Chernigov Region were suffering regular losses from hantavirus.
Hantaviruses are a group of viruses transmitted to humans through contact with rodents. They can cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome and hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.
US Biolab - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
World
Biolabs in Ukraine Secretly Developed Offensive Capabilities - US Ret. Lt. Col.
16 May, 06:35 GMT
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