https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-to-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-in-past-day-1124140952.html
Russia Unleashes Massive Payback Attack on Ukraine's Arms Factories & Airfields
Russia Unleashes Massive Payback Attack on Ukraine's Arms Factories & Airfields
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces launched a massive overnight strike on Ukraine's arms factories, as well as fuel, energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-05-18T09:26+0000
2026-05-18T09:26+0000
2026-05-18T10:36+0000
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"Tonight, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with precision weapons from ground-based, sea-based platforms and strike drones," the Russian ministry's statement said.The objective of the strikes have been achieved, and all designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry conxcluded.
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Russia Unleashes Massive Payback Attack on Ukraine's Arms Factories & Airfields
09:26 GMT 18.05.2026 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 18.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive overnight strike on Ukraine's arms factories, as well as fuel, energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Tonight, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with precision weapons from ground-based, sea-based platforms and strike drones," the Russian ministry's statement said.
Ukraine lost over 300 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Sever battlegroup
Over 270 Ukrainian servicemen were neutralized by the Vostok battlegroup
, over 180 by the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 90 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces also hammered temporary deployment points belonging to Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries
The objective of the strikes have been achieved, and all designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry conxcluded.