https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-to-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-in-past-day-1124140952.html

Russia Unleashes Massive Payback Attack on Ukraine's Arms Factories & Airfields

Russia Unleashes Massive Payback Attack on Ukraine's Arms Factories & Airfields

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces launched a massive overnight strike on Ukraine's arms factories, as well as fuel, energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

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"Tonight, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with precision weapons from ground-based, sea-based platforms and strike drones," the Russian ministry's statement said.The objective of the strikes have been achieved, and all designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry conxcluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/ukraine-loses-over-285-soldiers-to-russias-vostok-battlegroup-in-past-day-1124137411.html

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